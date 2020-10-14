Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 15, 2020

Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 15, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased OXM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that OXM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $44.01, the dividend yield is 2.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OXM was $44.01, representing a -43.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $77.56 and a 44.91% increase over the 52 week low of $30.37.

OXM is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) and Cintas Corporation (CTAS). OXM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$3.39. Zacks Investment Research reports OXM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -148.78%, compared to an industry average of -32.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OXM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

