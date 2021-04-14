Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 15, 2021

Oxford Industries, Inc. (OXM) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.37 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased OXM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 48% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $89.58, the dividend yield is 1.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of OXM was $89.58, representing a -5.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $94.72 and a 164.52% increase over the 52 week low of $33.87.

OXM is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) and Cintas Corporation (CTAS). OXM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$5.77. Zacks Investment Research reports OXM's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 267.96%, compared to an industry average of 7.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the OXM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.