Oxford Industries, Inc. Just Recorded A 60% EPS Beat: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting Next

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. It was a solid earnings report, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both coming in strong. Revenues were 14% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$266m, while EPS were US$1.70 beating analyst models by 60%. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Oxford Industries after the latest results.

NYSE:OXM Earnings and Revenue Growth June 11th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Oxford Industries' four analysts is for revenues of US$1.05b in 2022, which would reflect a substantial 22% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Oxford Industries is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$4.85 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$968.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.02 in 2022. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a very substantial lift in earnings per share in particular.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 25% to US$123per share. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Oxford Industries at US$135 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$112. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Oxford Industries is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 31% annualised growth until the end of 2022. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 2.6% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 9.2% annually. Not only are Oxford Industries' revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Oxford Industries' earnings potential next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Oxford Industries analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Oxford Industries that you need to be mindful of.

