Oxford Industries, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results on March 27, 2025

Oxford Industries will announce Q4 fiscal 2024 results on March 27, 2025, followed by a conference call.

Oxford Industries, Inc. announced that it will release its fourth quarter fiscal 2024 financial results on March 27, 2025, after market closure. Following the release, a conference call will take place at 4:30 p.m. ET, featuring CEO Thomas C. Chubb III and CFO K. Scott Grassmyer, to discuss the results. A live webcast of the call will be accessible on the company’s website, with a replay available until April 10, 2025. Oxford, known for its brands including Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer, has been listed on the NYSE since 1964 under the ticker OXM. For further details, investors can visit the company's website or contact their investor relations.

Oxford Industries is set to release its fourth quarter fiscal 2024 financial results, indicating transparency and accountability to investors.



The upcoming conference call, hosted by key company executives, demonstrates leadership engagement and provides an opportunity for investors to gain insights directly from top management.



The wide availability of a live webcast and replay options enhances accessibility for stakeholders to stay informed about the company's performance.

Delayed financial results release could raise concerns among investors regarding the company's performance or transparency.



Holding a conference call to discuss financial results may indicate that the company has something significant to address, potentially creating unease among stakeholders.



Uncertainties surrounding the upcoming quarterly financial results might affect investor confidence in the company's future performance.

When will Oxford Industries release its Q4 fiscal 2024 financial results?

Oxford Industries plans to release its Q4 fiscal 2024 financial results after market close on March 27, 2025.

Who will host the conference call for the financial results?

The conference call will be hosted by Thomas C. Chubb III and K. Scott Grassmyer.

How can I access the live webcast of the conference call?

The live webcast can be accessed on Oxford's website at www.oxfordinc.com.

When will the replay of the conference call be available?

The replay will be available through April 10, 2025, on the company's website and via phone.

What brands does Oxford Industries own?

Oxford Industries owns Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Johnny Was®, Southern Tide®, and more.

$OXM Insider Trading Activity

$OXM insiders have traded $OXM stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OXM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT GRASSMYER (EVP) sold 1,495 shares for an estimated $129,715

TRACEY HERNANDEZ (SVP & CHRO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,500 shares for an estimated $128,331.

$OXM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 105 institutional investors add shares of $OXM stock to their portfolio, and 153 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ATLANTA, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter fiscal 2024 financial results after the market close on Thursday, March 27, 2025. Following the news release, the company will also hold a conference call starting at 4:30 p.m. ET, hosted by Thomas C. Chubb lll, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President, and K. Scott Grassmyer, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Chief Operating Officer, to discuss its financial results.





A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at



www.oxfordinc.com



.





A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website through Thursday, April 10, 2025, and by phone by dialing (412) 317-6671 access code 13752206.







About Oxford







Oxford, a leader in the apparel industry, owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama



®



, Lilly Pulitzer



®



, Johnny Was



®



, Southern Tide



®



, The Beaufort Bonnet Company



®



, Duck Head



®



and Jack Rogers



®



brands. Oxford's stock has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1964 under the symbol OXM. For more information, please visit Oxford's website at



www.oxfordinc.com



.









Contact:









Brian Smith









E-mail:











InvestorRelations@oxfordinc.com

















