OXFORD INDUSTRIES Earnings Preview: Recent $OXM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

OXFORD INDUSTRIES ($OXM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $388,621,740 and earnings of $1.83 per share.

OXFORD INDUSTRIES Insider Trading Activity

OXFORD INDUSTRIES insiders have traded $OXM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OXM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TRACEY HERNANDEZ (SVP & CHRO) sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $108,648

MILFORD W MCGUIRT purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $58,700

OXFORD INDUSTRIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of OXFORD INDUSTRIES stock to their portfolio, and 144 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

