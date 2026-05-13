Oxford Industries Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for OXM

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (Symbol: OXM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.56, changing hands as low as $39.00 per share. Oxford Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 6.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OXM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OXM's low point in its 52 week range is $30.5656 per share, with $58.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $39.20.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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