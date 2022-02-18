Oxford Cannabinoid's shareholder calls for meeting to overhaul board

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies OCTP.L said on Friday it received a letter from its third-largest shareholder, asking the British pharmaceutical company to convene a shareholder meeting to remove the majority of its board members.

The letter from the company's former non-executive director Gavin Sathianathan, chief executive of U.S.-based private investment firm GHS Capital, proposed resolutions to remove six of Oxford Cannabinoid's directors and appoint James Brodie, Richard Bedford and Richard Grethe instead.

