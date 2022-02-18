Oxford Cannabinoid's shareholder calls for meeting to overhaul board

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies OCTP.L said on Friday it received a letter from its third-largest shareholder, asking the British pharmaceutical company to convene a shareholder meeting to remove the majority of its board members.

The letter from the company's former non-executive director Gavin Sathianathan, chief executive of U.S.-based private investment firm GHS Capital, proposed resolutions to remove six of Oxford Cannabinoid's directors and appoint James Brodie, Richard Bedford and Richard Grethe instead.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Sinchita.Mitra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.