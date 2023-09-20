News & Insights

Oxford Biomedica stock soars on rosy forecast, talks to buy ABL Europe

September 20, 2023 — 05:16 am EDT

Written by Khushi Mandowara for Reuters ->

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Oxford Biomedica's shares OXB.L jumped as much as 16% on Wednesday after the British cell and gene therapy company said it would break even earlier than expected and that it was in exclusive talks to buy viral vector manufacturing firm ABL Europe.

The stock was nearly 14% higher at 278 pence by 0908 GMT, on track for its biggest one-day percentage gain since April 2020 and poised to snap an eight-session losing streak.

The gains came after Oxford Biomedica said it now expects operating core profit to broadly break even by the end of 2024, rather than the first half of 2025.

The company added it expects significant revenue growth in 2024 as existing client projects progress and new customers sign on.

Oxford Biomedica also said it had entered exclusive talks with Institut Merieux to acquire the French holding company's viral vector manufacturing firm ABL Europe for 15 million euros (about $16 million).

As part of the deal, Institut Merieux will pour another 20 million euros in future funding into ABL by subscribing to Oxford Biomedica's shares. ($1 = 0.9355 euros)

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Khushi.Mandowara@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.