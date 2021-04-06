Markets

Oxford Biomedica Signs New 3-Yr Development & Supply Deal With Boehringer Ingelheim

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Oxford Biomedica plc. (OXB.L), a gene and cell therapy group, announced Tuesday that it has signed a new three year Development & Supply Agreement or DSA with German Pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim for the manufacture and supply of various types of viral vectors.

Under the deal terms, Oxford Biomedica intends to manufacture GMP batches for Boehringer Ingelheim to support the development of viral vectors. The company would also manufacture and supply viral vector products in the future.

John Dawson, Chief Executive Officer of Oxford Biomedica, said, "We now have a portfolio of partnerships spread across development of CAR-Ts, TCR-Ts and in vivo gene therapeutics, utilising lentiviral vectors. We are proud to partner with Boehringer Ingelheim, a business with proven excellence in complex manufacturing projects, as well as expertise in developing innovative medicines for patients with serious unmet medical needs."

Oxford Biomedica started its partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim in 2018.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular