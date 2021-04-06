Oxford Biomedica Signs New 3-Yr Development & Supply Deal With Boehringer Ingelheim

(RTTNews) - Oxford Biomedica plc. (OXB.L), a gene and cell therapy group, announced Tuesday that it has signed a new three year Development & Supply Agreement or DSA with German Pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim for the manufacture and supply of various types of viral vectors.

Under the deal terms, Oxford Biomedica intends to manufacture GMP batches for Boehringer Ingelheim to support the development of viral vectors. The company would also manufacture and supply viral vector products in the future.

John Dawson, Chief Executive Officer of Oxford Biomedica, said, "We now have a portfolio of partnerships spread across development of CAR-Ts, TCR-Ts and in vivo gene therapeutics, utilising lentiviral vectors. We are proud to partner with Boehringer Ingelheim, a business with proven excellence in complex manufacturing projects, as well as expertise in developing innovative medicines for patients with serious unmet medical needs."

Oxford Biomedica started its partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim in 2018.

