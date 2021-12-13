Oxford Biomedica Signs LSA With Arcellx, Extends Deal With Novartis - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L), a gene and cell therapy group, Monday said it has signed a new Licence and Supply Agreement or LSA with Arcellx, Inc. for LentiVector Platform for CAR-T Therapeutics.

The company also said it has agreed an extension and update to its commercial supply agreement with Novartis (NVS) for the manufacture of lentiviral vectors for several Novartis CAR-T products.

Regarding its deal with Arcellx, the company said the LSA grants Arcellx a non-exclusive licence to Oxford Biomedica's LentiVector platform for its application in select Arcellx CAR-T programmes and puts in place a three-year Clinical Supply Agreement.

Under the deal terms, Oxford Biomedica will receive payments related to the development and manufacturing of lentiviral vectors for use in clinical trials. Additionally, the agreement allows for payments to the Group for the manufacture and supply of lentiviral vectors for commercial use.

Further, in its deal with Novartis, the company said Novartis has been granted additional flexibility in ordering of GMP batches across Oxford Biomedica's multiple GMP facilities but will no longer have a minimum order commitment. This is expected to result in a mid-single digit £ million reduction in previously guided FY21 revenues.

Oxford Biomedica initially licensed its LentiVector platform to Novartis in the field of CAR-T in October 2014, followed by a 5 year commercial supply agreement signed by Oxford Biomedica and Novartis in December 2019.

Under the terms of the latest updated agreement, the parties have extended the terms of the commercial supply agreement to the end of 2028 and Oxford Biomedica has regained the rights to its LentiVector platform relating to three CAR-T targets, including CD19 targeted therapies.

