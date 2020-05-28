Oxford Biomedica Signs Deal With AstraZeneca For Manufacture Of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

(RTTNews) - Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L), a gene and cell therapy group, said Thursday it has signed a one-year clinical & commercial supply agreement with AstraZeneca UK Ltd. (AZN, AZN.L).

The agreement relates to the GMP manufacture of the adenovirus vector based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, AZD1222, which recently entered clinical trials at multiple sites in the UK.

Oxford Biomedica said it is working alongside AstraZeneca and other manufacturing organisations to provide large scale manufacturing capacity for this vaccine candidate As part of the deal, AstraZeneca will have access to Oxford Biomedica's new 7,800 square meter commercial manufacturing centre Oxbox, located in Oxford, UK.

In April, Oxford Biomedica said it had joined a consortium including the Jenner Institute in relation to the potential for large scale manufacture of AZD1222.

AstraZeneca and Oxford University subsequently announced an agreement to enable global development, manufacturing and distribution of the vaccine.

Oxford Biomedica noted that the initial agreement requires it to provide AstraZeneca with multiple batches of vaccine, the majority of which are expected to be produced throughout 2020.

The production will be from one of the Group's recently approved GMP suites in Oxbox. The commercial supply agreement may be extended further depending on the progression of the program.

