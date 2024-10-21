Oxford Biomedica Seeks Stock Market Expansion

Oxford BioMedica (GB:OXB) has released an update.

Oxford Biomedica has applied for a block listing on the London Stock Exchange for 800,000 ordinary shares, which will be issued over time under the company’s Long Term Incentive and Deferred Bonus Plans. This move is aimed at enhancing the company’s ability to support its growth and reward its stakeholders, reflecting its commitment to advancing cell and gene therapy innovations. The new shares are expected to be listed on October 24, 2024, and will be on par with existing shares.

