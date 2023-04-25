Oxford Biomedica Posts FY Loss

(RTTNews) - Oxford Biomedica Plc. (OXB.L) reported that its loss attributable to owners of the company for the year ended 31 December 2022 was 39.16 million pounds or 41.29 pence per share compared to net income of 19.01 million pounds or 22.2 pence per share in the prior year.

Loss before tax was 45.98 million pounds compared to profit before tax of 19.88 million pounds in the previous year.

Revenues decreased by 2% to 140.0 million pounds from last year's 142.8 million pounds. Total revenues were broadly flat compared to the prior year despite lower COVID-19 vaccine bioprocessing volumes, due to revenues achieved by Oxford Biomedica Solutions in 2022.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.