Oxford Biomedica (OXBDF) Price Target Increased by 34.70% to 9.96

The average one-year price target for Oxford Biomedica (OTCPK:OXBDF) has been revised to $9.96 / share. This is an increase of 34.70% from the prior estimate of $7.40 dated August 21, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $13.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 131.20% from the latest reported closing price of $4.31 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 8 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oxford Biomedica. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OXBDF is 0.12%, an increase of 20.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.07% to 868K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Tekla World Healthcare Fund holds 765K shares representing 0.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 540K shares , representing an increase of 29.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXBDF by 72.18% over the last quarter.

RVPIX - Royce Smaller-Companies Growth Fund Institutional Class holds 55K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 310K shares , representing a decrease of 463.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXBDF by 82.64% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 32K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares , representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXBDF by 3.37% over the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing a decrease of 57.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXBDF by 18.48% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

