Oxford Biomedica (LSE:OXB) Price Target Decreased by 8.43% to 941.46

The average one-year price target for Oxford Biomedica (LSE:OXB) has been revised to 941.46 / share. This is an decrease of 8.43% from the prior estimate of 1,028.16 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 368.65 to a high of 2,520.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 128.23% from the latest reported closing price of 412.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Oxford Biomedica. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 24.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OXB is 0.07%, an increase of 10.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.25% to 5,497K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARTJX - Artisan International Small-Mid Fund Investor Shares holds 1,531K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,627K shares, representing a decrease of 6.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXB by 10.54% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,082K shares representing 1.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 645K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 645K shares, representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OXB by 7.28% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 371K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 386K shares, representing a decrease of 4.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXB by 3.27% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 352K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 351K shares, representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OXB by 1.71% over the last quarter.

