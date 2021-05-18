Oxford Biomedica lifts revenue outlook as AstraZeneca ramps up vaccine output

May 18 (Reuters) - Oxford Biomedica OXB.L on Tuesday doubled the revenue expectation from its COVID-19 vaccine supply deal with AstraZeneca AZN.L, after the pharmaceutical giant commissioned more batches from the company in the second half of 2021.

The cell therapy firm has an agreement with AstraZeneca to mass-produce its COVID-19 vaccine and said it is raising the revenue forecast for expected cumulative revenues from AstraZeneca to more than 100 million pounds ($141.82 million) by end-2021 from more than 50 million pounds earlier.

($1 = 0.7051 pounds)

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

