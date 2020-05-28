Oxford BioMedica inks deal to make AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

May 28 (Reuters) - Britain's Oxford BioMedica OCB.L has agreed with AstraZeneca AZN.L to manufacture the drugmaker's experimental COVID-19 vaccine, the cell therapy company said on Thursday.

Oxford BioMedica will provide the drugmaker with multiple batches of the vaccine, called AZD1222, under a one-year clinical and commercial supply agreement, the company said, adding that the majority of it is expected be produced throughout 2020.

Oxford BioMedica shares were up 7.3% at 769 pence after the announcement.

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

