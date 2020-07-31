Oxford Biomedica Inks 3-Yr Clinical Supply Agreement With Axovant For Supply Of AXO-Lenti-PD

(RTTNews) - Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) said it signed a three year Clinical Supply Agreement or CSA with a wholly-owned subsidiary of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (AXGT).

The CSA builds on the worldwide license agreement signed between the two companies in June 2018 for the Parkinson's disease gene therapy program OXB-102, now called AXO-Lenti-PD.

As per the deal, Oxford Biomedica would manufacture GMP batches for Axovant to support the ongoing and future clinical development of AXO-Lenti-PD, a clinical-stage gene therapy product to treat moderate to severe Parkinson's Disease based on Oxford Biomedica's LentiVector platform.

Axovant is currently conducting a Phase 2 SUNRISE-PD trial with AXO-Lenti-PD. Dosing of all patients in the second cohort is completed with 6-month safety and efficacy data expected in the fourth quarter of 2020, the company said.

Oxford Biomedica noted that it expects to manufacture AXO-Lenti-PD in its commercial-scale GMP manufacturing facilities including Oxbox in the UK, and additionally in other OXB GMP facilities as required to ensure security of supply.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.