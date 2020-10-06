Oxford Biomedica Gets U.K. Approval For Fourth Manufacturing Suite In Oxbox

(RTTNews) - Oxford Biomedica plc. (OXB.L) said Tuesday that it has approval from the UK Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency or MHRA for a fourth manufacturing suite within the company's Oxbox manufacturing facility that will be used to develop a potential Covid-19 vaccine.

The approval by the MHRA follows the initial approval of the first two Oxbox suites in May 2020, and the subsequent approval of the third suite in September.

Oxbox is Oxford Biomedica's new 7,800 m2 commercial manufacturing centre, located in Oxford, UK. Phase I of Oxbox is 4,200 m2 of developed area consisting of six GMP manufacturing suites - four for viral vector production and two for fill-finish, along with warehousing, cold chain facilities and support laboratories.

According to the company, the facility is suitable for the manufacture of a variety of viral vectors and the approval of the fourth suite completes a phase of expansion that more than doubles Oxford Biomedica's manufacturing capacity compared to 2019.

