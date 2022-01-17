Oxford Biomedica CEO John Dawson to retire

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Cell therapy firm Oxford Biomedica OXB.L said on Monday its Chief Executive Officer John Dawson plans to retire.

The company, which also makes AstraZeneca's AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine, said it has started looking for Dawson's successor.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

