Oxford Biomedica CEO John Dawson to retire

Contributor
Sinchita Mitra Reuters
Published

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Cell therapy firm Oxford Biomedica OXB.L said on Monday its Chief Executive Officer John Dawson plans to retire.

The company, which also makes AstraZeneca's AZN.L COVID-19 vaccine, said it has started looking for Dawson's successor.

