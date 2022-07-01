Oxford Biomedica, AstraZeneca Extend COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing Partnership

(RTTNews) - Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) said that it has signed a new three year master services & development agreement with AstraZeneca UK Ltd which would facilitate potential future manufacturing opportunities for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The new agreement represents an expansion of the original agreement announced between the two companies in September 2020.

As part of the original commitment, Oxford Biomedica expects to complete the manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines at its Oxbox facility in the last quarter of 2022.

As per the terms of the original agreement and inclusive of revenues for batches already manufactured in the first half of 2022, Oxford Biomedica expects to recognise aggregate revenues of about 30 million pounds from AstraZeneca in the current financial year.

Under the new agreement, manufacturing of vaccines at Oxford Biomedica's 84,000 sq. ft manufacturing facility, Oxbox, will be available to AstraZeneca on an as needed basis beyond 2022.

