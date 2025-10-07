Oxford Biomedica Acquires $4.5 Mln North Carolina Gene Therapy Facility

(RTTNews) - Oxford Biomedica plc (OXB.L) (OXBC), a quality and innovation-led cell and gene therapy CDMO, on Tuesday signed and closed a deal to acquire a state-of-the-art viral vector manufacturing facility in Durham, North Carolina, from RTP Operating, LLC, a subsidiary of National Resilience Holdco, Inc.

Key functions are expected to be operational by the first quarter 2026.

The company paid $4.5 million or 3.4 million pounds in cash for the assets, with integration planning already underway.

The FDA-approved site expands the company's viral vector manufacturing capacity in the U.S. to commercial scale, enhancing GMP capabilities and services for clients across North America.

The facility adds scalable vector manufacturing and end-to-end services, enabling the company to support late-stage and commercial programs, particularly in the AAV field.

The company expected a single-digit gain in 2025, broadly offsetting acquisition-related and operational costs.

The company plans to hire additional staff to bring the site to full commercial readiness and increase fill-finish capacity.

Further, the company reaffirmed its financial guidance, expecting to deliver above-market growth, achieve EBITDA profitability from the full year 2025, and strengthen its global position in viral vector manufacturing.

On Monday, Oxford Biomedica closed trading 3.58% higher at 637 pence on the London Stock Exchange.

