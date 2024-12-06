Oxford BioDynamics Sees Shift in Voting Rights

Oxford BioDynamics (GB:OBD) has released an update.

Oxford BioDynamics has announced a change in voting rights as Unicorn Asset Management Limited adjusted its holdings, now representing 7.94% of voting rights in the company, down from 8.06%. This adjustment, revealed in a major holdings notification, indicates a subtle shift in shareholder dynamics for the company, capturing the interest of market watchers.

