Oxford BioDynamics Issues Shares to Preserve Cash

October 28, 2024 — 08:17 am EDT

Oxford BioDynamics (GB:OBD) has released an update.

Oxford BioDynamics has issued over 2.28 million shares to its directors and senior staff as a part of their salaries, preserving cash resources amid its strategic goals. This move aligns with the company’s focus on leveraging its EpiSwitch® 3D genomics platform for precision diagnostics. The shares will soon be admitted to trading on AIM, increasing the total share capital to over 314 million.

