Oxford BioDynamics Enhances Cancer Diagnostics

May 21, 2024 — 02:40 am EDT

Oxford BioDynamics (GB:OBD) has released an update.

Oxford BioDynamics has partnered with The London Clinic to provide their EpiSwitch PSE and CiRT oncology tests, which promise to greatly improve the accuracy of prostate cancer screenings and the efficacy of immunotherapy treatments. The agreement enables patients at The London Clinic’s Rapid Diagnostics Centre access to these advanced blood tests, offering a higher level of precision in diagnosis and treatment planning for prostate cancer and other conditions treated with Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors.

