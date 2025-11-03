Oxford Bank Corporation Reveals Rise In Q3 Profit

(RTTNews) - Oxford Bank Corporation (OXBC.OB) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $3.06 million. This compares with $2.75 million last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.3% to $11.14 million from $9.83 million last year.

Oxford Bank Corporation earnings at glance (GAAP):

-Earnings: $3.06 Mln. vs. $2.75 Mln. last year. -Revenue: $11.14 Mln vs. $9.83 Mln last year.

