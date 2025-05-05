Oxford Bank Corporation Reveals Decline In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Oxford Bank Corporation (OXBC.OB) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $2.82 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $3.28 million, or $1.33 per share, last year.

Oxford Bank Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.82 Mln. vs. $3.28 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.15 vs. $1.33 last year.

