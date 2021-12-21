AZN

Oxford, AstraZeneca launch work on Omicron-targeted vaccine -FT

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Oxford University and AstraZeneca Plc have begun work to produce an Omicron-targeted version of their coronavirus vaccine, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

