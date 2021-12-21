Oxford, AstraZeneca launch work on Omicron-targeted vaccine -FT

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Oxford University and AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L have begun work to produce an Omicron-targeted version of their coronavirus vaccine, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((Maria.Ponnezhath@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822749;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.