Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Shows Strong Immune Response In Older Adults

(RTTNews) - A potential coronavirus vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca PLC (AZN, AZN.L) and Oxford University is safe and produced a similar response among older and young adults, data from the Phase 2 trials of the vaccine has showed.

The data from the mid-stage trial of the vaccine, ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, was published in the Lancet medical journal on Thursday.

The date showed that the vaccine causes few side effects and is better tolerated in older people compared to younger adults. It also produces a similar immune response in old and young adults.

Older adults are at a disproportionate risk of severe COVID-19 disease, so any vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 must be effective in this group, the researchers noted.

The Phase 2 trial reported in the Lancet involved 560 healthy adults, including 240 aged 70 years and above. According to researchers, volunteers got two doses of the vaccine or a placebo, with no serious side effects related to the vaccine being reported.

