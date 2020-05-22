Oxford, Astra COVID-19 vaccine candidate to move to larger human trials

May 22 (Reuters) - The University of Oxford on Friday started recruiting volunteers for a much larger clinical trial in the UK of its potential COVID-19 vaccine being developed with AstraZeneca AZN.L. (https://bit.ly/2XhETwM)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Pushkala.A@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @pullthekart; within UK: +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK: +91 80 6182 2600; Mobile: +91 852 751 3793 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.