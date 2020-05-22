AZN

Oxford, Astra COVID-19 vaccine candidate to move to larger human trials

Pushkala Aripaka Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

The University of Oxford on Friday started recruiting volunteers for a much larger clinical trial in the UK of its potential COVID-19 vaccine being developed with AstraZeneca.

