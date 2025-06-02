Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited to Showcase Tokenized Reinsurance Solutions at Money20/20 Europe 2025 in Amsterdam

Oxbridge Re announces participation in Money20/20 Europe to promote tokenized reinsurance solutions and engage with industry partners.

Quiver AI Summary

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, along with its subsidiary SurancePlus, is participating in Money20/20 Europe 2025 in Amsterdam to promote its tokenization of Real-World Assets (RWAs) focused on reinsurance securities. The event, taking place from June 3-5, will gather industry leaders in blockchain and digital finance, providing a platform for Oxbridge to engage with partners and new players in the ecosystem. The company aims to democratize access to high-yield reinsurance investment opportunities, with offerings like EtaCat Re and ZetaCat Re promising targeted annual returns of 20% and 42%, respectively. CEO Jay Madhu emphasized the significance of the conference for advancing strategic discussions. The press release also notes that the tokenized securities are not registered under U.S. securities laws and highlights the company's commitment to accessible investment options for both U.S. and international investors.

Potential Positives

Oxbridge Re's participation in Money20/20 Europe 2025 positions the company as a key player in blockchain and decentralized finance, providing exposure to potential investors and partners in the digital finance ecosystem.

The announcement of tokenized reinsurance offerings, particularly EtaCat Re and ZetaCat Re with targeted annual returns of 20% and 42%, respectively, highlights the company's innovation and commitment to providing high-yield investment opportunities.

Oxbridge Re's focus on democratizing access to institutional-grade reinsurance investments showcases its strategic vision and potential to attract a diverse range of investors both in the U.S. and internationally.

Potential Negatives

The offering of the tokenized reinsurance securities is not registered under the United States Securities Act, which may limit their appeal to investors and restrict the company's ability to raise capital.

Forward-looking statements included in the release highlight potential risks and uncertainties that could materially impact the company's business and financial performance, which may deter investor confidence.

The reliance on the Gulf Coast region for property and casualty reinsurance solutions may expose the company to regional economic and disaster-related risks that could affect its stability.

FAQ

What is Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited focused on?

Oxbridge Re is focused on the tokenization of Real-World Assets, particularly through tokenized reinsurance securities.

Where will Oxbridge be participating in June 2025?

Oxbridge will participate in Money20/20 Europe 2025 in Amsterdam, Netherlands, from June 3 to 5.

What is the target annual return for EtaCat Re and ZetaCat Re?

EtaCat Re aims for a 20% targeted annual return, while ZetaCat Re targets a 42% return.

How can investors connect with Oxbridge at the event?

Investors can connect with the Oxbridge team during Money20/20 Europe for discussions about tokenized reinsurance offerings.

What is SurancePlus's role in Oxbridge's operations?

SurancePlus is Oxbridge's Web3-focused subsidiary that has developed the first "on-chain" reinsurance Real-World Asset.

$OXBR Insider Trading Activity

$OXBR insiders have traded $OXBR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OXBR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SANJAY MADHU (CEO, President) has made 2 purchases buying 47,500 shares for an estimated $94,411 and 0 sales.

$OXBR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $OXBR stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release





GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, June 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited







(Nasdaq:







OXBR







) (“Oxbridge Re”)



, together with its subsidiary





SurancePlus





, is engaged in the tokenization of Real-World Assets (“RWAs”), initially with tokenized reinsurance securities and in providing reinsurance solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company today announced its participation in Money20/20 Europe 2025, taking place June 3–5, 2025, in Amsterdam, Netherlands.







Money20/20 Europe 2025







Recognized as one of the world’s most important gatherings in blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 innovation, Money20/20 Europe brings together leading builders, capital allocators, protocol teams, tokenization platforms, and infrastructure providers to define the future of decentralized finance.





With over 2,000 participating companies, 370+ sponsors, and 340+ expert speakers, the event offers a high-density environment for strategic meetings, deal-making, and ecosystem advancement.





While at Money20/20 Europe,



Oxbridge



and



SurancePlus



will be advancing conversations with both long-standing partners and new ecosystem players - supporting our long-term vision of democratizing access to high-yield institutional-grade reinsurance investment opportunities.







Oxbridge / SurancePlus 2025 Offering:











EtaCat Re



– 20% Targeted Annual Return



EtaCat Re – 20% Targeted Annual Return





ZetaCat Re



– 42% Targeted Annual Return







Learn more at



SurancePlus.com/invest











Jay Madhu







, CEO of Oxbridge



, commented, “Money20/20 Europe brings together many of the leaders shaping the future of digital finance. The conference offers an ideal setting to advance conversations with partners and ecosystem players as we pursue our mission to democratize access to high-yield, institutional-grade reinsurance investments.”







Meet Oxbridge / SurancePlus at Money20/20 Europe - Amsterdam







Investors and potential partners interested in



Oxbridge



and



SurancePlus'



tokenized reinsurance offerings are encouraged to connect with the team during the event. Contact details are provided below.









Disclaimer: This press release does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the EtaCat Re or ZetaCat Re tokenized reinsurance securities (the “Securities”). The Securities are not required to be, and have not been, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, in reliance on the exemptions provided by Regulation S and SEC Rule 506(c) thereunder. Offers and sales of the Securities are made only by, and pursuant to, the terms set forth in the Confidential Private Placement Memorandum relating to the Securities. The offering of the Securities is not being made to persons in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky, or other laws of such jurisdiction.











About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited









Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited



(NASDAQ:



OXBR



,



OXBRW



) (“Oxbridge”) is headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The company offers tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”) as tokenized reinsurance securities and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers, through its wholly owned subsidiaries SurancePlus Inc., Oxbridge Re NS, and Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited.





Insurance businesses in the Gulf Coast region of the United States purchase property and casualty reinsurance through our licensed reinsurers Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS.





Our Web3-focused subsidiary,



SurancePlus Inc.



(“



SurancePlus



”), has developed the first “on-chain” reinsurance RWA of its kind to be sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly traded company. By digitizing interests in reinsurance contracts as on-chain RWAs, SurancePlus has democratized the availability of reinsurance as an alternative investment to both U.S. and non-U.S. investors.





Company Contact:





Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited





Jay Madhu, CEO





+1 345-749-7570







jmadhu@oxbridgere.com









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. A detailed discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in the section entitled “Risk Factors” contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on 26th March 2024. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the Company’s business, financial condition and results of operations. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release, even if the Company’s expectations or any related events, conditions or circumstances change.



