Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited to Showcase Tokenized Reinsurance Securities at TOKEN2049 Dubai

Oxbridge Re announces participation in TOKEN2049 Dubai to promote tokenized reinsurance securities and expand investor access.

Quiver AI Summary

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: OXBR) announced its participation in TOKEN2049 Dubai, a major blockchain event happening on April 30 to May 1, 2025. The company, along with its subsidiary SurancePlus, focuses on the tokenization of Real-World Assets (RWAs), specifically in the area of reinsurance securities. They will showcase their SEC-compliant tokenized reinsurance products, which are designed to provide access to traditionally inaccessible asset classes for investors, listed on the Securitize platform and using Avalanche blockchain technology. Oxbridge’s CEO, Jay Madhu, emphasized the potential of this event to connect with stakeholders in the digital asset ecosystem. They are promoting two high-yield investment opportunities, EtaCat Re and ZetaCat Re, targeting annual returns of 20% and 42%, respectively.

Potential Positives

Participation in TOKEN2049 Dubai positions Oxbridge Re as a leader in innovation within the blockchain and reinsurance sectors, providing visibility among a global audience of over 15,000 attendees.

The company showcases its SEC-compliant tokenized reinsurance securities during the event, highlighting regulatory alignment and transparency which can attract qualified investors.

Offers high-yield investment opportunities (EtaCat Re and ZetaCat Re) with targeted annual returns of 20% and 42%, respectively, appealing to investors seeking uncorrelated returns.

SurancePlus has developed the first "on-chain" reinsurance Real-World Asset, democratizing access to reinsurance investments for both U.S. and international investors.

Potential Negatives

Participation in TOKEN2049 Dubai may not yield the expected level of engagement or partnerships, resulting in wasted resources and missed opportunities.

The disclosure that the tokenized reinsurance securities are exempt from registration under the U.S. Securities Act may raise concerns regarding the regulatory compliance and safety of the investment for potential investors.

The press release highlights high targeted returns (20% and 42%), which may attract scrutiny regarding the underlying risks and the feasibility of achieving such returns, potentially leading to investor skepticism.

FAQ

What is Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited focused on?

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited specializes in the tokenization of Real-World Assets, specifically tokenized reinsurance securities and reinsurance solutions.

Where will TOKEN2049 Dubai take place?

TOKEN2049 Dubai will be held at the Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE from April 30 to May 1, 2025.

What are the investment opportunities available?

Investors can access two high-yield investment opportunities: EtaCat Re with a 20% targeted annual return and ZetaCat Re with a 42% targeted annual return.

How can interested parties connect with Oxbridge at the event?

Investors and potential partners can meet with the Oxbridge/SurancePlus team at TOKEN2049 Dubai by connecting during the event.

What technology does Oxbridge use for its offerings?

Oxbridge's tokenized reinsurance securities are listed on the Securitize platform and issued using the Avalanche blockchain for regulatory compliance.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$OXBR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $OXBR stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, April 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited







(Nasdaq:







OXBR







) (“Oxbridge Re”)



, together with its subsidiary





SurancePlus





, is engaged in the tokenization of Real-World Assets (“RWAs”), initially with tokenized reinsurance securities and in providing reinsurance solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company today announced its participation in





TOKEN2049 Dubai





, one of the world’s premier blockchain events, taking place from April 30 to May 1, 2025 at the Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, UAE.





TOKEN2049 Dubai is expected to host over 15,000 attendees from more than 160 countries, with participation from over 4,000 companies. The conference features industry-defining keynotes, panels, networking sessions and side events.







Oxbridge



and



SurancePlus



will highlight their SEC-compliant compliant tokenized reinsurance securities, offering access to an asset class traditionally not accessible to most. These offerings are currently listed on the Securitize platform and issued using the Avalanche blockchain, providing regulatory alignment, investor transparency, and efficient execution. Qualified investors have access to two high-yield investment opportunities that deliver returns uncorrelated to capital markets.









EtaCat Re



– 20% Targeted Annual Return



EtaCat Re – 20% Targeted Annual Return





ZetaCat Re



– 42% Targeted Annual Return







Learn more and invest at



SurancePlus.com/invest











Jay Madhu







, CEO of Oxbridge



, commented, TOKEN2049 Dubai is a great opportunity to engage with stakeholders across the digital asset ecosystem. We will be discussing updates on our tokenized reinsurance offerings and how we are broadening access to this asset class through compliant, blockchain-based securities.”







Meet Oxbridge / SurancePlus at TOKEN2049 Dubai







Investors and potential partners interested in



Oxbridge



and



SurancePlus'



tokenized reinsurance offerings are encouraged to connect with the team during the event. Contact details are provided below.









Disclaimer: This press release does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the EtaCat Re or ZetaCat Re tokenized reinsurance securities (the “Securities”). The Securities are not required to be, and have not been, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, in reliance on the exemptions provided by Regulation S and SEC Rule 506(c) thereunder. Offers and sales of the Securities are made only by, and pursuant to, the terms set forth in the Confidential Private Placement Memorandum relating to the Securities. The offering of the Securities is not being made to persons in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky, or other laws of such jurisdiction.











About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited









Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited



(NASDAQ:



OXBR



,



OXBRW



) (“Oxbridge”) is headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The company offers tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”) as tokenized reinsurance securities and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers, through its wholly owned subsidiaries SurancePlus Inc., Oxbridge Re NS, and Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited.





Insurance businesses in the Gulf Coast region of the United States purchase property and casualty reinsurance through our licensed reinsurers Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS.





Our Web3-focused subsidiary,



SurancePlus Inc.



(“



SurancePlus



”), has developed the first “on-chain” reinsurance RWA of its kind to be sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly traded company. By digitizing interests in reinsurance contracts as on-chain RWAs, SurancePlus has democratized the availability of reinsurance as an alternative investment to both U.S. and non-U.S. investors.





Company Contact:





Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited





Jay Madhu, CEO





+1 345-749-7570







jmadhu@oxbridgere.com









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. A detailed discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in the section entitled “Risk Factors” contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on 26th March 2024. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the Company’s business, financial condition and results of operations. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release, even if the Company’s expectations or any related events, conditions or circumstances change.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.