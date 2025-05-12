Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited Reports Financial Results for Q1 2025 and Highlights Growth in Tokenized Reinsurance Offerings

Oxbridge Re reports improved financial results for Q1 2025, highlighting growth in net premiums and partnerships in tokenized reinsurance.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR) announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2025, reporting an increase in net premiums earned to $595,000, up from $549,000 in the same quarter of 2024. The company, which specializes in tokenized Real-World Assets through its subsidiary SurancePlus, posted a reduced net loss of $139,000, compared to a loss of $905,000 a year prior, mainly due to improved investment performance. Oxbridge Re has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the blockchain platform Plume, enhancing its distribution capabilities. The firm is focused on expanding its offerings, including a balanced-yield product targeting a 20% annual return and a high-yield option aiming for a 42% return, making investment in reinsurance more accessible. Additionally, the company highlighted its engagement in major blockchain events and a strong cash position with $9.6 million in restricted cash as of March 31, 2025, reflecting growth and strategic opportunities for the future.

Potential Positives

Oxbridge Re is the first Nasdaq-listed company to issue a tokenized security in reinsurance, positioning it as a leader in the innovative intersection of finance and technology.

The company reported a decrease in net loss, improving from $905,000 in Q1 2024 to $139,000 in Q1 2025, highlighting progress in financial performance.

Oxbridge Re's partnership with Plume, which manages over $4.5 billion in assets, opens significant opportunities for enhanced distribution and business growth.

The company’s net premiums earned increased to $595,000, indicating strong demand and growth potential in its offerings.

Potential Negatives

Despite reporting a decrease in net loss, the company still posted a net loss of $139,000 for the quarter, raising concerns over its ongoing profitability.

Total expenses increased from $548,000 to $570,000 year-over-year, indicating rising operational costs that could hamper future financial stability.

The lack of significant improvement in key financial ratios, such as the loss ratio remaining at 0% and the acquisition cost ratio staying consistent, may suggest limited progress in underwriting efficiency and profitability.

FAQ

What is Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited's core business?

Oxbridge Re engages in tokenized Real-World Assets, focusing on tokenized reinsurance securities and business solutions for property and casualty insurance.

How did Oxbridge Re perform financially in Q1 2025?

For Q1 2025, Oxbridge Re reported net premiums of $595,000 and a net loss of $139,000, a significant improvement from Q1 2024.

What partnerships has Oxbridge Re recently established?

Oxbridge Re signed an MOU with Plume, a blockchain platform, to enhance distribution and explore further collaborative opportunities in the industry.

What are the investment opportunities offered by SurancePlus?

SurancePlus offers tokenized reinsurance products targeting annual returns of 20% and 42%, aimed at both risk-averse and high-return investors.

When will Oxbridge Re hold its financial conference call?

Oxbridge Re's financial conference call is scheduled for May 12, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, led by CEO Jay Madhu and CFO Wrendon Timothy.

Full Release





GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited





(NASDAQ:





OXBR





)



, (the “Company”), which together with its subsidiary



SurancePlus



is engaged in the business of tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”), initially in the form of tokenized reinsurance securities, and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty casualty - bridging the gap between the SEC, blockchain, and tokenization. The company today, reported its results for the three months ended March 31, 2025.





“As the first Nasdaq-listed company to issue a tokenized security in reinsurance, Oxbridge Re, through



SurancePlus



, is transforming access to this asset class,” said Jay Madhu, Chairman and CEO of Oxbridge Re. “We are proud of our progress and remain focused on expanding



SurancePlus



, democratizing access to reinsurance with a commitment to transparency and compliance.”





The Company recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Plume, a blockchain platform managing over $4.5 billion in assets and serving 18 million unique addresses. This partnership represents a significant opportunity to enhance distribution, while Oxbridge Re continues to explore additional partnerships to further broaden its reach.







SurancePlus



is also highlighting its previously launched 2025–2026 tokenized reinsurance offerings, which provide a diverse range of investment opportunities. These offerings include a balanced-yield product targeting a 20% annual return, designed for investors seeking stable, attractive yields with moderate risk, and a high-yield option targeting a 42% annual return. These options broaden the investor base, offering both risk-averse and high-return-seeking investors a compliant, blockchain-powered pathway to participate in the reinsurance sector.





The company actively participated in major global tokenization and blockchain events, including Consensus 2024 in Austin, Texas, Token2049 in Singapore, and Token2049 in Dubai. These forums provided an opportunity to showcase SurancePlus, strengthen industry relationships, and explore collaborative opportunities with leading blockchain platforms.





“Supported by a strong balance sheet and a disciplined approach, we are well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the RWA sector,” added Madhu. “Looking ahead, we remain committed to scaling



SurancePlus



with integrity, innovation, and a focus on long-term value creation.”











Financial Performance







Net premiums earned for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 increased to $595,000 from $549,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The increase is due to the rates on contracts that were in force in the quarter ended March 31, 2025 when compared to the contracts in force in the prior period.





For the three months ended March 31, 2025, the Company generated net loss of $139,000 or ($0.02) per basic and diluted loss per share compared to net loss of $905,000 or ($0.15) per basic and diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The decrease in net loss is primarily due to the positive change in the fair value of equity securities and sale of investments in Jet.AI during the quarter ended March 31, 2025 when compared with the prior period.





For the three months ended March 31, 2025, total expenses, including policy acquisition costs and general and administrative expenses, increased to $570,000 from $548,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The increase is primarily due to the value stock-based compensation incurred during the three-month period ending March 31, 2025 as a result of higher share price on grant date.





As of March 31, 2025, our restricted cash, and cash equivalents increased by $3.7 million, or 62.85%, to $9.6 million, from $5.9 million as of December 31, 2024. The increase is primarily due to premium deposits made during the three months ending March 31, 2025 as well the completion of a registered direct offering that generated $2.7 million net of expenses.







Financial Ratios











Loss Ratio.





The loss ratio is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses incurred to premiums earned and measures the underwriting profitability of our reinsurance business. The loss ratio remained consistent at 0% for the quarter end March 31, 2025 compared with the quarter ended March 31, 2024.









Acquisition Cost Ratio





. The acquisition cost ratio is the ratio of policy acquisition costs and other underwriting expenses to net premiums earned. The acquisition cost ratio measures our operational efficiency in producing, underwriting and administering our reinsurance business.





The acquisition cost ratio remained consistent at 10.9% for the quarter end March 31, 2025 compared with the quarter ended March 31, 2024.









Expense Ratio





. The expense ratio is the ratio of policy acquisition costs and general and administrative expenses to net premiums earned. We use the expense ratio to measure our operating performance. The expense ratio decreased marginally from 99.8% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 to 95.8% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025. The decrease is due to higher net premiums earned during the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, when compared with the prior period.









Combined ratio





. We use the combined ratio to measure our underwriting performance. The combined ratio is the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. The combined ratio decreased marginally from 99.8% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024 to 95.8% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2025. The decrease is due to higher net premiums earned during the three-month period ended March 31, 2025, when compared with the prior period.







Conference Call







Management will host a conference call later today to discuss these financial results, followed by a question and answer session. The Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer Jay Madhu and Chief Financial Officer Wrendon Timothy will host the call starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. The live presentation can be accessed by dialing the number below.





Date: May 12, 2025





Time: 4.30 p.m. Eastern time





Toll-free number: 877-524-8416





International number: +1 412-902-1028





Please call the conference telephone number 15 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact InComm Conferencing at +1-201-493-6280 or



media@incommconferencing.com







A replay of the call will be available by telephone after 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day of the call until May 26, 2025.





Toll-free replay number: 877-660-6853





International replay number: +1-201-612-7415





Conference ID: 13753764







About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited









Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited



(NASDAQ:



OXBR



,



OXBRW



) (“Oxbridge Re”) is headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The company offers tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”) as tokenized reinsurance securities and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers, through its wholly owned subsidiaries Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited, Oxbridge Re NS, and



SurancePlus Inc



.





Insurance businesses in the Gulf Coast region of the United States purchase property and casualty reinsurance through our licensed reinsurers Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS.





Our new Web3-focused subsidiary,



SurancePlus Inc



. (“



SurancePlus



”), has developed the first “on-chain” reinsurance RWA of its kind to be sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly traded company. By digitizing interests in reinsurance contracts as on-chain RWAs,



SurancePlus



has democratized the availability of reinsurance as an alternative investment to both U.S. and non-U.S. investors.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. A detailed discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in the section entitled “Risk Factors” contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on 26th March 2025. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the Company’s business, financial condition and results of operations. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release, even if the Company’s expectations or any related events, conditions or circumstances change.







Company Contact:







Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited





Jay Madhu, CEO





345-749-7570







jmadhu@oxbridgere.com









OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES









Consolidated Balance Sheets









(expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except per share and share amounts)

























At March 31, 2025

























At December 31, 2024





















































Assets











































Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $1,532 and $1,532)









$





116

















113













Cash and cash equivalents













4,963

















2,135













Restricted cash and cash equivalents













4,634

















3,758













Premiums receivable













223

















1,059













Other Investments













-

















48













Deferred policy acquisition costs













44

















109













Operating lease right-of-use assets













122

















148













Prepayment and other assets













160

















94













Property and equipment, net













1

















1













Total assets









$





10,263

















7,465























































Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity











































Liabilities:









































Notes payable to noteholders













118

















118













Unearned Premium Reserve













397

















991













Operating lease liabilities













122

















148













Accounts payable and other liabilities













432

















366













Total liabilities













1,069

















1,623























































Mezzanine Equity











































Due to EpsilonCat Re / DeltaCat Re Tokenholders













1,979

















1,732























































Shareholders’ equity:











































Ordinary share capital, (par value $0.001, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 7,442,922 and 6,379,002 shares issued and outstanding)













6

















6













Additional paid-in capital













37,335

















34,105













Accumulated Deficit













(30,302





)













(30,163





)









Total Oxbridge shareholders’ equity













7,039

















3,948













Non-controlling interests













176

















162













Total shareholders’ equity













7,215

















4,110













Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity









$





10,263

















7,465



















OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES









Consolidated Statements of Operations









(Unaudited)









(expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except per share amounts)

























Three Months Ended March 31,

































2025

























2024





















































Revenue











































Net premiums earned













595

















549













Net investment and other income













79

















63













Net realized investment gain













-

















-













Interest and gain on redemption of loan receivable













-

















41













Unrealized gain on other investments













(20





)













(688





)









Realized gain on other investments













35

















-













Change in fair value of equity securities













3

















(90





)

















































Total revenue













692

















(125





)



















































Expenses











































Policy acquisition costs and underwriting expenses













65

















60













General and administrative expenses













505

















488





















































Total expenses













570

















548





















































Income (loss) before income attributable to tokenholders and non-controlling interests













122

















(673





)

















































Income attributable to tokenholders













(247





)













(232





)

















































Loss before income attributable to non-controlling interests























(125









)

























(905









)



















































Income attributable to non-controlling interests













(14





)













-















Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders

























(139









)

























(905









)





















































Loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders











































Basic and Diluted













(0.02





)













(0.15





)



















































Weighted-average shares outstanding











































Basic and Diluted













6,899,062

















6,005,162























































Performance ratios to net premiums earned:











































Loss ratio













0.0





%













0.0





%









Acquisition cost ratio













10.9





%













10.9





%









Expense ratio













95.8





%













99.8





%









Combined ratio













95.8





%













99.8





%







