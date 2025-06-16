Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited Partners with Midnight Foundation to Advance Tokenization of Real-World Assets on Privacy-Focused Blockchain

Oxbridge Re partners with Midnight Foundation to enhance privacy-focused tokenization of real-world assets in reinsurance.

Quiver AI Summary

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited has announced a strategic partnership with the Midnight Foundation to enhance its tokenization of Real-World Assets (RWAs), focusing on tokenized reinsurance securities. The collaboration aims to bring Oxbridge's SurancePlus subsidiary's offerings to the privacy-centric Midnight blockchain, which utilizes zero-knowledge proofs to ensure regulatory compliance while allowing selective data disclosure. This partnership seeks to create high-yield, confidential reinsurance financial products that combine transparency with privacy, thereby developing new standards in decentralized finance. Both organizations are committed to facilitating institutional access to digital assets, embedding privacy and compliance into their technologies, and positioning SurancePlus to meet varied regulatory requirements effectively. The partnership signifies a significant advancement in integrating privacy with institutional-grade blockchain applications.

Potential Positives

Strategic partnership with the Midnight Foundation enhances SurancePlus's capabilities in tokenized reinsurance, positioning the company at the forefront of privacy-focused blockchain applications.

The integration of zero-knowledge architecture enables SurancePlus to offer compliant and private financial instruments, catering to the needs of institutional investors.

This collaboration represents a significant step forward in the advancement of blockchain-based reinsurance finance, combining transparency with confidentiality to create a new standard in decentralized finance.

Oxbridge Re's focus on regulatory compliance, along with its Nasdaq listing, provides a strong foundation for attracting institutional investors seeking privacy in their transactions.

Potential Negatives

The disclaimer indicates that the tokenized reinsurance securities are not registered under the United States Securities Act, potentially limiting their appeal and marketability to investors.

The press release highlights various risks and uncertainties associated with the forward-looking statements, which may create doubts about the company’s future performance and stability.

The focus on privacy in the partnership may raise concerns regarding regulatory compliance and the ethical implications of using blockchain for confidential transactions in the financial industry.

FAQ

What is the main focus of Oxbridge Re's recent partnership?

The partnership focuses on tokenizing Real-World Assets, specifically through tokenized reinsurance securities, enhancing privacy and compliance.

How does the Midnight network support this collaboration?

Midnight provides a privacy-focused blockchain enabling secure data handling and compliance while allowing institutions to tokenize real-world assets.

What technology does Midnight use for privacy?

Midnight utilizes zero-knowledge proofs to enable programmable privacy, allowing selective data disclosure compliant with regulatory requirements.

Who can benefit from SurancePlus's tokenized reinsurance offerings?

The offerings target regulated institutions and qualified investors seeking high-yield, confidential digital reinsurance securities.

How does this partnership impact decentralized finance?

This partnership sets a new standard by combining audit-grade transparency with confidentiality, facilitating compliant financial products on-chain.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$OXBR Insider Trading Activity

$OXBR insiders have traded $OXBR stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OXBR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SANJAY MADHU (CEO, President) has made 2 purchases buying 47,500 shares for an estimated $94,411 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$OXBR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 11 institutional investors add shares of $OXBR stock to their portfolio, and 2 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, June 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited







(Nasdaq:







OXBR







) (“Oxbridge Re”)



, together with its subsidiary





SurancePlus





, is engaged in the tokenization of Real-World Assets (“RWAs”), initially with tokenized reinsurance securities and in providing reinsurance solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States.





Today, the company has announced a strategic partnership with the





Midnight Foundation





, the organization supporting ecosystem growth and enterprise adoption for the



Midnight



network - a privacy-focused blockchain built by



Shielded Technologies



, a subsidiary of



Input Output Global (IOG)



, the firm behind Cardano.







Midnight



is a data protection blockchain pioneering the use of zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs to enable programmable privacy. It empowers organizations to selectively disclose sensitive data while remaining compliant with regulatory frameworks—unlocking a new wave of real-world blockchain applications.





As part of this partnership,



Midnight Foundation



has empowered



SurancePlus



to bring tokenized reinsurance securities and its growing network of institutional investors to the



Midnight



blockchain, positioning



SurancePlus



at the forefront of next-generation high-yield, confidential RWAs.







SurancePlus



will integrate



Midnight



as one of its partnered blockchain networks to deliver privacy-first RWA tokenization tailored to regulated institutions and qualified investors. The partnership represents a major evolution in blockchain-based reinsurance finance by combining audit-grade transparency with programmable privacy to enable secure, scalable capital flows.













Jay Madhu





, CEO of



Oxbridge



, stated: "This partnership with Midnight represents a forward leap in how privacy, compliance, and real-world assets can intersect. This joint offering will combine the strong regulatory foundation of a Nasdaq-listed company with the transactional privacy many investors are seeking."







Fahmi Syed



, President of



Midnight Foundation



added: "We are excited to welcome SurancePlus to the Midnight ecosystem. Their leadership and vision in tokenized reinsurance aligns perfectly with Midnight’s mission to enable private, compliant, real-world applications of blockchain technology. Together, we are enabling the future of confidential financial instruments."







Why This Collaboration Matters









This partnership marks a significant step forward for both the tokenized RWA and privacy infrastructure spaces. It demonstrates how institutional-grade financial products can be brought on-chain in a way that balances transparency with confidentiality, creating a new standard for compliant decentralized finance.











Key Pillars of the Collaboration Include Shared Commitment to Rational Privacy:



Both



SurancePlus



and



Midnight



are aligned in enabling institutional access to high-yield digital assets while embedding privacy and compliance into the foundation of their technology.



Midnight’s



zero-knowledge architecture allows data to be validated without being revealed - enabling secure audits, confidential transaction handling, and private investor onboarding.







Both SurancePlus and Midnight are aligned in enabling institutional access to high-yield digital assets while embedding privacy and compliance into the foundation of their technology. Midnight’s zero-knowledge architecture allows data to be validated without being revealed - enabling secure audits, confidential transaction handling, and private investor onboarding.





Engineered by Leaders in Blockchain Infrastructure:



Developed by Shielded Technologies and founded by Input | Output, the creators of Cardano,



Midnight



is designed to meet the needs of enterprises, regulators, and developers seeking privacy without sacrificing usability or interoperability.







Developed by Shielded Technologies and founded by Input | Output, the creators of Cardano, Midnight is designed to meet the needs of enterprises, regulators, and developers seeking privacy without sacrificing usability or interoperability.





Built for Selective Disclosure and Multi-Chain Reach:





Midnight



supports programmable privacy, shielded metadata, and cross-chain functionality—making it possible to tokenize and trade real-world assets with discretion and control.











This partnership advances



SurancePlus’



strategy to offer fully collateralized, high-yield digital reinsurance securities to qualified U.S. and international investors, with enhanced privacy capabilities. By integrating with Midnight’s zero-knowledge architecture,



SurancePlus



is positioned to meet regulatory and institutional reporting requirements while incorporating features that promote transactional confidentiality.











Disclaimer











: This press release does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the EtaCat Re or ZetaCat Re tokenized reinsurance securities (the “Securities”). The Securities are not required to be, and have not been, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, in reliance on the exemptions provided by Regulation S and SEC Rule 506(c) thereunder. Offers and sales of the Securities are made only by, and pursuant to, the terms set forth in the Confidential Private Placement Memorandum relating to the Securities. The offering of the Securities is not being made to persons in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky, or other laws of such jurisdiction.











About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited









Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited



(NASDAQ:



OXBR



,



OXBRW



) (“Oxbridge”) is headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The company offers tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”) as tokenized reinsurance securities and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers, through its wholly owned subsidiaries SurancePlus Inc., Oxbridge Re NS, and Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited.





Insurance businesses in the Gulf Coast region of the United States purchase property and casualty reinsurance through our licensed reinsurers Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS.





Our Web3-focused subsidiary,



SurancePlus Inc.



(“SurancePlus”), has developed the first “on chain” reinsurance RWA of its kind to be sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly traded company. By digitizing interests in reinsurance contracts as on-chain RWAs, SurancePlus has democratized the availability of reinsurance as an alternative investment to both U.S. and non U.S. investors.





Company Contact:





Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited





Jay Madhu, CEO





+1 345-749-7570







jmadhu@oxbridgere.com









About Midnight







The Midnight Foundation is an organization dedicated to advancing the development, adoption, and real-world impact of the Midnight network, the privacy enhancing blockchain project developed by Shielded Technologies. Designed for confidential smart contracts, Midnight enables censorship-resistant yet compliant decentralized applications. It leverages zero-knowledge proofs and a cooperative tokenomics architecture - with NIGHT as the utility-token and DUST as the shielded transaction resource - to deliver a powerful combination of privacy, security, and decentralization.





For more information, visit:





https://midnight.foundation











Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. A detailed discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in the section entitled “Risk Factors” contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on 26th March 2024 and in our other filings with the SEC. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the Company’s business, financial condition and results of operations. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward looking statement contained in this press release, even if the Company’s expectations or any related events, conditions or circumstances change.







Attachment





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.