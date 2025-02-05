Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited Partners with Coinbase Prime for Cryptocurrency Treasury Management

Oxbridge Re partners with Coinbase Prime to manage Bitcoin and Ethereum as treasury reserve assets, enhancing blockchain integration.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, alongside its subsidiary SurancePlus, is advancing in the tokenization of Real-World Assets (RWAs) by initially focusing on tokenized reinsurance securities. The company announced its partnership with Coinbase Prime to facilitate the acquisition and secure custody of Bitcoin and Ethereum as part of its treasury reserve assets. Oxbridge's CEO, Jay Madhu, emphasized that this collaboration highlights their dedication to integrating innovative blockchain solutions into their financial strategies, aiming to create investment opportunities aligned with their blockchain initiatives. Coinbase's Institutional Sales Manager, Ryan Ballantyne, noted that Oxbridge's move to incorporate cryptocurrencies reflects the growing connection between traditional finance and blockchain technology, indicating trust in Coinbase for managing their digital asset investments.

Potential Positives

Oxbridge Re has selected Coinbase Prime to manage Bitcoin and Ethereum purchases and custody, signaling a strategic move towards integrating blockchain technology with traditional finance.

The partnership with Coinbase enhances the company's credibility in securely managing digital assets, which could attract new investors and strengthen trust in their innovative financial solutions.

Oxbridge Re's development of the first "on-chain" reinsurance RWA by a publicly traded company indicates a pioneering position in the insurance and blockchain sectors, potentially leading to new market opportunities.

By democratizing access to reinsurance through tokenization, Oxbridge Re is appealing to a broader range of investors, which could expand its market reach and revenue potential.

Potential Negatives

The company’s decision to include Bitcoin and Ethereum as treasury reserve assets may expose it to significant volatility and risks associated with cryptocurrency investments.

The reliance on a digital assets strategy might divert attention and resources from core business operations and traditional reinsurance practices.

There is an inherent risk in the press release’s forward-looking statements, as they acknowledge uncertainties that could materially affect the company's business and financial condition.

FAQ

What is Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited's main business focus?

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited focuses on tokenizing Real-World Assets (RWAs) and providing reinsurance solutions, primarily in the Gulf Coast region.

Why has Oxbridge Re partnered with Coinbase Prime?

Oxbridge Re partnered with Coinbase Prime to securely manage Bitcoin and Ethereum as treasury reserve assets, reinforcing their blockchain integration.

What kind of assets is Oxbridge Re tokenizing?

Oxbridge Re is initially tokenizing reinsurance securities as part of their Real-World Assets (RWAs) initiative through their subsidiary SurancePlus.

How does SurancePlus democratize access to reinsurance?

SurancePlus digitizes reinsurance contracts as on-chain RWAs, making them accessible as alternative investments for both U.S. and international investors.

What does the collaboration with Coinbase signify for traditional finance?

The collaboration indicates an increasing alignment between traditional finance and blockchain technology, highlighting innovation in financial solutions.

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited







(Nasdaq:







OXBR







) (“Oxbridge Re”)



, together with its subsidiary





SurancePlus





, is engaged in the tokenization of Real-World Assets (“RWAs”), initially with tokenized reinsurance securities, and in providing reinsurance solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, today announced it has selected





Coinbase Prime





to facilitate the purchase and secure custody of Bitcoin and Ethereum along with potentially other cryptocurrencies as a treasury reserve asset.







Jay Madhu, CEO of Oxbridge



, commented, “Our collaboration with Coinbase underscores our commitment to integrating cutting-edge blockchain solutions into our financial framework. By working with Coinbase, we are confident in our ability to securely manage digital assets while paving the way for new investment opportunities that align with our blockchain vision.”







Ryan Ballantyne, Institutional Sales Manager of Coinbase



, commented, “



Oxbridge



/



SurancePlus



’ decision to include Bitcoin and Ethereum as a treasury reserve asset underscores the increasing alignment between traditional finance and blockchain technology. We look forward to supporting their Bitcoin and Ethereum investment and innovative approach to integrating blockchain into real-world applications (RWAs). Selecting Coinbase Prime ensures a trusted and secure platform for buying and storing their crypto investments.”







About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited









Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited



(NASDAQ:



OXBR



,



OXBRW



) (“Oxbridge”) is headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The company offers tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”) as tokenized reinsurance securities and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers, through its wholly owned subsidiaries SurancePlus Inc., Oxbridge Re NS, and Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited.





Insurance businesses in the Gulf Coast region of the United States purchase property and casualty reinsurance through our licensed reinsurers Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS.





Our Web3-focused subsidiary,



SurancePlus Inc.



(“SurancePlus”), has developed the first “on-chain” reinsurance RWA of its kind to be sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly traded company. By digitizing interests in reinsurance contracts as on-chain RWAs, SurancePlus has democratized the availability of reinsurance as an alternative investment to both U.S. and non-U.S. investors.





Company Contact:





Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited





Jay Madhu, CEO





+1 345-749-7570







jmadhu@oxbridgere.com









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. A detailed discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in the section entitled “Risk Factors” contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on 26th March 2024. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the Company’s business, financial condition and results of operations. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release, even if the Company’s expectations or any related events, conditions or circumstances change.



