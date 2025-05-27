Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited CEO to Present at 2025 Virtual Tech Conference on Innovations in Tokenized Reinsurance

Oxbridge Re Holdings announces CEO's presentation at upcoming tech conference on tokenized reinsurance and blockchain innovations.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiary SurancePlus, is focused on the tokenization of Real-World Assets (RWAs), primarily through tokenized reinsurance securities, while providing reinsurance solutions to property and casualty insurers in the U.S. Gulf Coast. The company announced that its CEO, Jay Madhu, will speak at the “2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow” on June 3, where they will discuss the integration of blockchain technology into traditional finance, the democratization of reinsurance, and the introduction of a new asset class targeting high annual yields. Madhu emphasized that their innovations are making reinsurance investment opportunities more accessible globally. The conference will also showcase how emerging technologies like Quantum Computing and AI are transforming various industries.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited's CEO has been invited to speak at a prominent tech conference, enhancing the company's visibility and reputation within the technology and finance sectors.

The company is pioneering the tokenization of reinsurance securities, establishing itself as a leader in innovative financial solutions and potentially attracting new investors.

Oxbridge Re's offerings provide access to high-yield investment opportunities that are uncorrelated to traditional capital markets, which may appeal to a broader range of investors.

The participation in the conference underscores Oxbridge Re's commitment to integrating blockchain and Web3 technologies into traditional finance, positioning the company for future growth and disruption in the insurance market.

CEO's emphasis on democratization of reinsurance and high-yield opportunities may raise concerns about the sustainability and risk profile of the new tokenized asset class.

The reliance on blockchain technology and the term "Web3" may deter traditional investors who are unfamiliar with or skeptical of cryptocurrencies and related technologies.

The announcement does not provide any financial details or projections beyond the high-yield claims, which might suggest a lack of transparency regarding the financial health of these new offerings.

What is the focus of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited?

Oxbridge Re focuses on tokenizing Real-World Assets, particularly in the reinsurance sector.

When is the CEO's presentation at the 2025 Virtual Tech Conference?

The presentation will be on June 3, 2025, at 1:00 PM EDT.

How can I attend the virtual conference?

To attend, sign up to become an M-Vest member to reserve your seat.

What are tokenized reinsurance securities?

Tokenized reinsurance securities are a new asset class offered by Oxbridge’s subsidiary for investors seeking high-yield opportunities.

How does SurancePlus democratize access to reinsurance?

SurancePlus digitizes reinsurance contracts as on-chain RWAs, making them accessible to a broader range of global investors.

Full Release





GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited







(Nasdaq:







OXBR







) ("Oxbridge Re")



, together with its subsidiary





SurancePlus





, is engaged in the tokenization of Real-World Assets ("RWAs"), initially with tokenized reinsurance securities and in providing reinsurance solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company today announced its CEO Jay Madhu has been invited to present at the "2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow," presented by Maxim Group LLC, on Tuesday, June 3rd at 1:00 PM EDT.







Event Details:



Oxbridge / SurancePlus CEO and Maxim Senior Analyst Fireside Chat







Date:



Tuesday, June 3, 2025







Time:



1:00 PM – 1:30 PM (EDT)







Location:



This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, sign up to become an M-Vest member.







Click here to learn more and reserve your seat



.







Discussion Highlights











Bringing Traditional Finance On-Chain



: How Oxbridge and SurancePlus are leveraging blockchain to modernize reinsurance markets



: How Oxbridge and SurancePlus are leveraging blockchain to modernize reinsurance markets





Democratization of Reinsurance



: Making reinsurance accessible to a much broader range of investors globally



: Making reinsurance accessible to a much broader range of investors globally





Tokenized Reinsurance RWAs



: A first-of-its-kind asset class offered by a public company subsidiary, targeting 20% and 42% annual yields













Jay Madhu, CEO of Oxbridge



, commented: "Maxim's Tech Conference is a great platform to showcase how we are bridging traditional insurance with Web3 and blockchain innovation. At SurancePlus, we are not just creating tokenized reinsurance securities - we are expanding access to a high-yield opportunity that is uncorrelated to traditional capital markets and has been historically inaccessible to most."





Oxbridge / SurancePlus will be taking part in the "2025 Virtual Tech Conference: Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow." The rapid evolution of technology is paving the way for disruption across all industries, including healthcare, drones, consumer IoT, business solutions, gaming & entertainment, and more. In Maxim's 2025 Virtual Tech Conference, we will explore how emerging growth companies are expanding their use of Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to position themselves for the future. Maxim Senior Analysts will facilitate engaging dialogues with CEOs and key management of diverse companies who have their attention on technology and how it will impact and grow their business.







About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited









Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited



(NASDAQ:



OXBR



,



OXBRW



) ("Oxbridge") is headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The company offers tokenized Real-World Assets ("RWAs") as tokenized reinsurance securities and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers, through its wholly owned subsidiaries SurancePlus Inc., Oxbridge Re NS, and Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited.





Insurance businesses in the Gulf Coast region of the United States purchase property and casualty reinsurance through our licensed reinsurers Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS.





Our Web3-focused subsidiary,



SurancePlus Inc.



("



SurancePlus



"), has developed the first "on-chain" reinsurance RWA of its kind to be sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly traded company. By digitizing interests in reinsurance contracts as on-chain RWAs, SurancePlus has democratized the availability of reinsurance as an alternative investment to both U.S. and non-U.S. investors.





Company Contact:





Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited





Jay Madhu, CEO





+1 345-749-7570







jmadhu@oxbridgere.com









About Maxim Group LLC







Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit maximgrp.com



