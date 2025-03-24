Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited CEO Jay Madhu to Speak at Uncorrelated Puerto Rico Summit on Tokenized Reinsurance Opportunities

Oxbridge Re announces CEO participation at Uncorrelated Puerto Rico summit to discuss tokenized reinsurance investment opportunities.

Quiver AI Summary

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, along with its subsidiary SurancePlus, is pioneering the tokenization of Real-World Assets (RWAs) through tokenized reinsurance securities, focusing on providing solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the U.S. The company announced that its CEO, Jay Madhu, will participate in a panel titled "Sustainable Profits: Impact Investing in the Caribbean" at the Uncorrelated Puerto Rico summit from March 30 to April 1, 2025. This event will attract over 300 investors and leaders, discussing emerging markets and investment opportunities, including SurancePlus' innovative tokenized reinsurance contracts, which offer distinct risk-return profiles. Madhu emphasized the opportunity for investors to access a traditionally exclusive asset class through blockchain-backed investments. The press release also includes a disclaimer about the tokenized offerings not being registered under U.S. securities laws.

Potential Positives

Oxbridge Re is participating in the Uncorrelated Puerto Rico summit, which is expected to connect with over 300 investors and leaders, enhancing the company's visibility and networking opportunities.

The announcement of two distinct tokenized reinsurance offerings (EtaCat Re and ZetaCat Re) provides investors with tailored risk-return profiles, which could attract a wider range of investors.

CEO Jay Madhu's involvement in a panel discussion highlights the company's innovative approach to tokenizing reinsurance contracts, positioning Oxbridge and SurancePlus as leaders in the emerging market of alternative investment strategies.

The tokenization of reinsurance contracts democratizes access to a traditionally exclusive asset class, potentially increasing investment inflow and interest from global investors.

Potential Negatives

Forward-looking statements highlight potential risks and uncertainties that could negatively impact the company’s business and financial conditions.

The disclaimer about the offering of securities not being registered under U.S. law raises regulatory concerns, which could limit investor interest or participation.

The focus on a niche investment strategy (tokenized reinsurance) may be seen as speculative, possibly deterring more traditional investors looking for stability.

FAQ

What is Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited?

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited is a company that tokenizes Real-World Assets, focusing on reinsurance securities and solutions for insurers.

When will Jay Madhu speak at the Uncorrelated Puerto Rico summit?

Jay Madhu will speak on April 1, 2025, at 11:55 AM CDT during the summit.

What is SurancePlus?

SurancePlus is Oxbridge's subsidiary that specializes in tokenizing reinsurance contracts, offering innovative investment opportunities.

What are the targeted returns for EtaCat Re and ZetaCat Re?

EtaCat Re targets a 20% annual return while ZetaCat Re aims for a 42% annual return.

How can investors access SurancePlus offerings?

Investors can access SurancePlus offerings by visiting SurancePlus.com/invest to choose their preferred risk-return profile.

Full Release





Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited







Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited







(Nasdaq:







OXBR







) (“Oxbridge Re”)



, together with its subsidiary



SurancePlus



, is engaged in the tokenization of Real-World Assets (“RWAs”), initially with tokenized reinsurance securities and in providing reinsurance solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company today announced that its CEO and Chairman,



Jay Madhu



, will participate as a panelist at the Uncorrelated Puerto Rico summit, taking place March 30



th



- April 1



st



at the Condado Vanderbilt Hotel in San Juan, Puerto Rico.







Panel:



Sustainable Profits: Impact Investing in the Caribbean







Date:



Tuesday, April 1, 2025







Time:



11:55 AM (CDT)







Location:



Condado Vanderbilt Hotel, San Juan, PR







Uncorrelated Puerto Rico







Uncorrelated Puerto Rico is expected to host over 300 LPs, fund managers, allocators and startup leaders, and will feature deep-dive sessions on emerging markets and direct investment opportunities.



Oxbridge



/



SurancePlus



CEO



Jay Madhu



will join global and regional leaders to explore how private capital is being deployed into high-return, alternative strategies. The discussion will include



SurancePlus'



innovative approach to tokenizing reinsurance contracts - offering uncorrelated, high-yield investment opportunities.





For the first time, investors can gain access to the



SurancePlus



offering by choosing their preferred risk-return profile with two distinct tokenized reinsurance offerings:













EtaCat Re



– 20% Annual Targeted Return (Balanced Yield)



EtaCat Re – 20% Annual Targeted Return (Balanced Yield)





ZetaCat Re



– 42% Annual Targeted Return (High Yield)







Invest now at



SurancePlus.com/invest











Jay Madhu







, CEO of Oxbridge



, commented, “Uncorrelated Puerto Rico is a valuable platform to connect with allocators, family offices and investors seeking differentiated opportunities. Through tokenized reinsurance, we have opened access to a traditionally exclusive asset class - offering global investors exposure to high-yield opportunities backed by blockchain infrastructure, regulatory compliance and real-world utility.”







Meet Oxbridge / SurancePlus at Uncorrelated Puerto Rico







Investors and potential partners interested in



Oxbridge



and



SurancePlus'



tokenized reinsurance offerings are encouraged to connect with the team during the event. Contact details are provided below.









Disclaimer: This press release does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the EtaCat Re or ZetaCat Re tokenenized reinsurance securities (the “Securities”). The Securities are not required to be, and have not been, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, in reliance on the exemptions provided by Regulation S and SEC Rule 506(c) thereunder. Offers and sales of the Securities are made only by, and pursuant to, the terms set forth in the Confidential Private Placement Memorandum relating to the Securities. The offering of the Securities is not being made to persons in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky, or other laws of such jurisdiction.











About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited









Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited



(NASDAQ:



OXBR



,



OXBRW



) (“Oxbridge”) is headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The company offers tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”) as tokenized reinsurance securities and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers, through its wholly owned subsidiaries SurancePlus Inc., Oxbridge Re NS, and Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited.





Insurance businesses in the Gulf Coast region of the United States purchase property and casualty reinsurance through our licensed reinsurers Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS.





Our Web3-focused subsidiary,



SurancePlus Inc.



(“



SurancePlus



”), has developed the first “on-chain” reinsurance RWA of its kind to be sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly traded company. By digitizing interests in reinsurance contracts as on-chain RWAs, SurancePlus has democratized the availability of reinsurance as an alternative investment to both U.S. and non-U.S. investors.





Company Contact:





Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited





Jay Madhu, CEO





+1 345-749-7570







jmadhu@oxbridgere.com









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. A detailed discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in the section entitled “Risk Factors” contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on 26th March 2024. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the Company’s business, financial condition and results of operations. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release, even if the Company’s expectations or any related events, conditions or circumstances change.



