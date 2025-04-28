Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited CEO Jay Madhu to Speak at Tokenized Capital Summit 2025 on Reinsurance Innovations

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited announces CEO Jay Madhu's speaking engagements at upcoming blockchain and finance events in Dubai.

Full Release





GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited







(Nasdaq:







OXBR







) (“Oxbridge Re”)



, together with its subsidiary





SurancePlus





, is engaged in the tokenization of Real-World Assets (“RWAs”), initially with tokenized reinsurance securities and in providing reinsurance solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company today announced that its CEO and Chairman,



Jay Madhu



, will participate as both a panelist and keynote speaker at the Tokenized Capital Summit 2025 on April 29, 2025 and will also speak later in the week at THE GREAT GATHER – DAY 2 on May 1, 2025.







Tokenized Capital Summit 2025: Hosted by GammaPrime







An event showcasing Real-World Asset tokenization, featuring 1,500+ high-net-worth attendees, 150+ funds and 350+ companies.





Panel: Yielding Funds





Speakers: Jay Madhu (Oxbridge / SurancePlus), Jaime Baeza (ANB Investments), Drake Breeding (Figment Fund), Christopher Keshian (Triton Liquid Fund) and moderated by Keeyan Ravanshid (HODL Markets Inc)





Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025





Time: 11:55 AM (GST)





Location: Sofitel Dubai Jumeirah Beach, Dubai





Keynote: Tokenized Reinsurance - How SurancePlus is democratizing access to high-yield reinsurance contracts through tokenized securities.









Date: Tuesday, April 29, 2025





Time: 3:45 PM (GST)





Location: Sofitel Dubai Jumeirah Beach, Dubai, UAE







THE GREAT GATHER – Day 2: Hosted by DNA Fund & IBC Ventures







An event bringing together Web3 leaders, finance executives, top-tier projects and investors to shape the future of finance, Web3, AI and technology.





Panel: A Deep Dive into How Traditional Finance Players are Navigating and Embracing Tokenization









Confirmed Panelists: Jay Madhu (Oxbridge / SurancePlus), Fahmi Syed (Input Output / Midnight) and Jake (BitGo)





Date: Thursday, May 1st, 2025





Time: 4:00PM – 4:30PM (GST)





Location: Gigi Rigolatto Dubai, J1 Beach - Jumeirah 1, Dubai, UAE









Jay Madhu







, CEO of Oxbridge



, commented, “TOKEN2049 and our speaking engagements provide a powerful platform to showcase Oxbridge / SurancePlus' offering. Through our panels and keynote address, we look forward to demonstrating how tokenized reinsurance is opening access to high-yield, uncorrelated investment opportunities backed by blockchain technology and regulatory compliance.





Investors can participate directly in



SurancePlus



offerings:









EtaCat Re



– 20% Targeted Annual Return



EtaCat Re – 20% Targeted Annual Return





ZetaCat Re



– 42% Targeted Annual Return







Learn more and invest at



SurancePlus.com/invest









Meet Oxbridge / SurancePlus at Tokenized Capital Summit 2025 Dubai







Investors and potential partners interested in



Oxbridge



and



SurancePlus'



tokenized reinsurance offerings are encouraged to connect with the team during the event. Contact details are provided below.









Disclaimer: This press release does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the EtaCat Re or ZetaCat Re tokenized reinsurance securities (the “Securities”). The Securities are not required to be, and have not been, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, in reliance on the exemptions provided by Regulation S and SEC Rule 506(c) thereunder. Offers and sales of the Securities are made only by, and pursuant to, the terms set forth in the Confidential Private Placement Memorandum relating to the Securities. The offering of the Securities is not being made to persons in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky, or other laws of such jurisdiction.











About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited









Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited



(NASDAQ:



OXBR



,



OXBRW



) (“Oxbridge”) is headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The company offers tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”) as tokenized reinsurance securities and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers, through its wholly owned subsidiaries SurancePlus Inc., Oxbridge Re NS, and Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited.





Insurance businesses in the Gulf Coast region of the United States purchase property and casualty reinsurance through our licensed reinsurers Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS.





Our Web3-focused subsidiary,



SurancePlus Inc.



(“



SurancePlus



”), has developed the first “on-chain” reinsurance RWA of its kind to be sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly traded company. By digitizing interests in reinsurance contracts as on-chain RWAs, SurancePlus has democratized the availability of reinsurance as an alternative investment to both U.S. and non-U.S. investors.





Company Contact:





Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited





Jay Madhu, CEO





+1 345-749-7570







jmadhu@oxbridgere.com









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. A detailed discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in the section entitled “Risk Factors” contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on 26th March 2024. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the Company’s business, financial condition and results of operations. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release, even if the Company’s expectations or any related events, conditions or circumstances change.



