Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited CEO Jay Madhu to Speak on Tokenization of Reinsurance at ETHDenver 2025

Oxbridge Re's CEO will discuss blockchain's impact on reinsurance at ETHDenver 2025, highlighting tokenized asset investment opportunities.

Quiver AI Summary

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited announced that its CEO and Chairman, Jay Madhu, will speak at RWA DAY during ETHDenver 2025, focusing on the tokenization of Real-World Assets (RWAs) and tokenized reinsurance securities. The event, moderated by Adam Blumberg, will cover topics such as the impact of blockchain on the reinsurance sector and new investment opportunities created by decentralized tokenized reinsurance. Oxbridge, through its subsidiary SurancePlus, is pioneering the use of blockchain technology to transform reinsurance contracts into tradeable assets, targeting annual returns between 20% and 42%. Attendees at the event are encouraged to engage with the Oxbridge team to learn more about their innovative solutions in the blockchain and reinsurance space.

Potential Positives

CEO Jay Madhu will be a featured speaker at RWA DAY during ETHDenver 2025, enhancing the company's visibility and presence in the blockchain and reinsurance sectors.

The company's subsidiary, SurancePlus, is pioneering the first "on-chain" reinsurance RWA, positioning Oxbridge as a leader in integrating blockchain technology with traditional insurance solutions.

The press release highlights target annual returns of 20% and 42% for tokenized reinsurance securities, potentially attracting investor interest by emphasizing high-yield investment opportunities.

Oxbridge's efforts to democratize access to reinsurance as an alternative investment can broaden the investor base and enhance market engagement.

Potential Negatives

Company is targeting high annual returns of 20% to 42% which may raise concerns regarding the sustainability and realism of such claims.

Inherent risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements were highlighted, indicating potential for significant business impacts.

Participation in a blockchain-focused event might suggest that the company is heavily reliant on emerging technologies, which could be viewed as risky or speculative by traditional investors.

FAQ

What is the focus of RWA DAY during ETHDenver 2025?

RWA DAY focuses on Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization, featuring discussions on blockchain technology's impact on various industries, including reinsurance.

Who will be speaking at RWA DAY?

CEO Jay Madhu of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, along with moderator Adam Blumberg, will be featured speakers at RWA DAY.

What are tokenized reinsurance securities?

Tokenized reinsurance securities are decentralized, on-chain assets created by transforming reinsurance contracts into tradable blockchain-based investments.

What are the targeted returns for Oxbridge's tokenized reinsurance securities?

Oxbridge's tokenized reinsurance securities target annual returns of 20% and 42%, providing high-yield investment opportunities for investors.

Where and when is RWA DAY taking place?

RWA DAY will be held at the Hilton City Center in Denver, CO, on February 26, 2025, at 2:15 PM (MST).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$OXBR Insider Trading Activity

$OXBR insiders have traded $OXBR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OXBR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALLAN S. MARTIN sold 7,574 shares for an estimated $22,722

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$OXBR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $OXBR stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --









Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited









(Nasdaq:









OXBR









) (“Oxbridge Re”)



, together with its subsidiary







SurancePlus







, is engaged in the tokenization of Real-World Assets (“RWAs”), initially with tokenized reinsurance securities, and in providing reinsurance solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, announced today that CEO and Chairman Jay Madhu will be a featured speaker at RWA DAY during ETHDenver 2025, a premier event focused on Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization, moderated by Adam Blumberg.







Event Details:







Oxbridge





/





SurancePlus





CEO Jay Madhu and Adam Blumberg Fireside Chat







Location:



Hilton City Center, Denver, CO







Date:



Wednesday, February 26, 2025







Time:



2:15 PM (MST)





By using blockchain technology,





SurancePlus





transforms reinsurance contracts into decentralized, on-chain, tradable assets, offering uncorrelated, high-yield investment opportunities for investors, targeting a 20% and a 42% annual return.







Fireside Chat Topics Include:









The impact of blockchain technology on the reinsurance industry



The impact of blockchain technology on the reinsurance industry



How decentralized tokenized reinsurance securities open new investment opportunities, with historical returns surpassing expectations and targeting annual returns of 20% and 42%.



How decentralized tokenized reinsurance securities open new investment opportunities, with historical returns surpassing expectations and targeting annual returns of 20% and 42%.



The growth of RWAs and their integration into mainstream finance



The growth of RWAs and their integration into mainstream finance







Oxbridge’s





strategic vision for expanding blockchain-based reinsurance solutions









Jay Madhu, CEO of Oxbridge



, commented, “I look forward to speaking at RWA DAY and discussing how





SurancePlus





is driving innovation in the reinsurance sector through decentralization and tokenization. Blockchain technology is transforming financial markets, and we are leading the way in bringing decentralized, institutional-grade RWA solutions to investors. Our tokenized reinsurance securities target annual returns of 20% and 42%.”





Attendees at ETHDenver 2025 who are interested in learning more about





Oxbridge





/





SurancePlus’





role in the RWA and blockchain space are encouraged to attend the session and connect with the team during the ETHDenver 2025 event.











About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited











Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited





(NASDAQ:





OXBR





,





OXBRW





) (“Oxbridge”) is headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The company offers tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”) as tokenized reinsurance securities and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers, through its wholly owned subsidiaries SurancePlus Inc., Oxbridge Re NS, and Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited.





Insurance businesses in the Gulf Coast region of the United States purchase property and casualty reinsurance through our licensed reinsurers Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS.





Our Web3-focused subsidiary,





SurancePlus Inc.





(“SurancePlus”), has developed the first “on-chain” reinsurance RWA of its kind to be sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly traded company. By digitizing interests in reinsurance contracts as on-chain RWAs, SurancePlus has democratized the availability of reinsurance as an alternative investment to both U.S. and non-U.S. investors.





Company Contact:





Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited





Jay Madhu, CEO





+1 345-749-7570









jmadhu@oxbridgere.com











Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. A detailed discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in the section entitled “Risk Factors” contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on 26th March 2024. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the Company’s business, financial condition and results of operations. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release, even if the Company’s expectations or any related events, conditions or circumstances change.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.