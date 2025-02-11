Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited CEO Jay Madhu to Discuss Tokenization of Real-World Assets at Maxim Digital Assets Conference

Oxbridge Re's CEO will discuss tokenization and reinsurance at the Maxim Digital Assets Conference on February 12, 2025.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, along with its subsidiary SurancePlus, announced that CEO and Chairman Jay Madhu will participate in a fireside chat at the Maxim Digital Assets Conference on February 12, 2025. The discussion will focus on Oxbridge's role in tokenizing Real-World Assets (RWAs), specifically through tokenized reinsurance securities, and the company's innovative strategies aimed at democratizing access to reinsurance investments. The chat will also cover SurancePlus' approach to creating high-yield investment opportunities and utilizing blockchain technology to transform the trading of reinsurance securities.

Oxbridge Re's participation in the Maxim Digital Assets Conference highlights the company's active engagement in discussions about the evolving digital asset ecosystem.

The introduction of tokenized reinsurance securities positions Oxbridge Re as a pioneer in the insurance industry, potentially attracting a broader range of investors.

The company's goal to democratize access to reinsurance investments presents an innovative approach that could disrupt traditional investment barriers and expand the market.

Oxbridge's alignment of its financial strategy with the digital economy through the inclusion of digital assets as part of its treasury reserve indicates a forward-thinking approach that may enhance financial stability and growth opportunities.

Participation in a digital assets conference could invite scrutiny and skepticism regarding the company's pivot into blockchain technology given the volatile nature of digital assets.

The claim of targeting annual returns of 42% and 20% may raise concerns among investors regarding the sustainability and credibility of such high-yield promises in a highly competitive market.

The reliance on tokenized reinsurance securities may expose the company to regulatory risks associated with blockchain technology, which could impact its operations and investor confidence.

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited







(Nasdaq:







OXBR







) (“Oxbridge Re”)



, together with its subsidiary





SurancePlus





, is engaged in the tokenization of Real-World Assets (“RWAs”), initially with tokenized reinsurance securities, and in providing reinsurance solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, today announced its CEO and Chairman Jay Madhu will participate in an exclusive fireside chat at the Maxim Digital Assets Conference. Jay will be joined by Allen Klee, Managing Director, Equity Research Analyst, TMT at Maxim Group.







Event Details:



Oxbridge / SurancePlus CEO and Maxim Analyst Fireside Chat







Date:



Wednesday, February 12, 2025







Time:



2:30 PM – 3:00 PM (EST)







Location:



This conference will be live on M-Vest. To attend, sign up to become an M-Vest member.







Click here to learn more and reserve your seat



.





Our company will be taking part in the “Digital Assets 2025” Virtual Conference. Matthew Galinko, Research Analyst at Maxim Group, will sit down with companies in the digital asset ecosystem, including digital asset miners, equipment providers, and corporate adopters of digital assets as a treasury strategy. We will discuss the evolution of the industry and prospects in the new year with regulatory changes expected in the months ahead.







Key Highlights of Our Discussion:















Oxbridge’s Role in the Digital Asset Ecosystem:



Through our RWA/Web3 subsidiary,



SurancePlus



, we are pioneering the tokenization of Real-World Assets (RWAs), with a focus on tokenized reinsurance securities.



Through our RWA/Web3 subsidiary, SurancePlus, we are pioneering the tokenization of Real-World Assets (RWAs), with a focus on tokenized reinsurance securities.





Groundbreaking Initiatives in Reinsurance and Blockchain Technology:



How



Oxbridge



/



SurancePlus



is democratizing access to reinsurance investments, traditionally reserved for institutional investors and ultra-high-net-worth individuals.



How Oxbridge/SurancePlus is democratizing access to reinsurance investments, traditionally reserved for institutional investors and ultra-high-net-worth individuals.





Leveraging RWA Tokenization:



Highlighting



SurancePlus’



strategy to deliver uncorrelated, high-yield investment opportunities, targeting annual returns of 42% and 20%.



Highlighting SurancePlus' strategy to deliver uncorrelated, high-yield investment opportunities, targeting annual returns of 42% and 20%.





Pioneering Tokenized Reinsurance Securities:



Showcasing



Oxbridge



/



SurancePlus’



leadership in bringing reinsurance securities onto the blockchain, transforming how these assets are accessed and traded.



Showcasing Oxbridge/SurancePlus' leadership in bringing reinsurance securities onto the blockchain, transforming how these assets are accessed and traded.





Diversification Through Digital Assets:



Offering insights into



Oxbridge’s



Offering insights into Oxbridge's recent strategic decision to include digital assets as part of its treasury reserve, aligning our financial strategy with the evolving digital economy.













Jay Madhu, CEO of Oxbridge



Jay Madhu, CEO of Oxbridge, commented, "I look forward to joining Allen Klee at the Maxim Digital Assets Conference to discuss how Oxbridge and SurancePlus are reshaping the future of reinsurance through blockchain technology. Our tokenized reinsurance securities not only represent a transformative shift in the industry but also create compelling value for our investors."





Investors and industry enthusiasts are encouraged to tune in to gain firsthand insights into Oxbridge's strategic vision, growth trajectory, and how its innovative approach is positioned to capitalize on the RWA market opportunity.







About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited









Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited



(NASDAQ:



OXBR



,



OXBRW



) ("Oxbridge") is headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The company offers tokenized Real-World Assets ("RWAs") as tokenized reinsurance securities and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers, through its wholly owned subsidiaries SurancePlus Inc., Oxbridge Re NS, and Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited.





Insurance businesses in the Gulf Coast region of the United States purchase property and casualty reinsurance through our licensed reinsurers Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS.





Our Web3-focused subsidiary,



SurancePlus Inc.



("SurancePlus"), has developed the first "on-chain" reinsurance RWA of its kind to be sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly traded company. By digitizing interests in reinsurance contracts as on-chain RWAs, SurancePlus has democratized the availability of reinsurance as an alternative investment to both U.S. and non-U.S. investors.





Company Contact:





Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited





Jay Madhu, CEO





+1 345-749-7570







jmadhu@oxbridgere.com









About Maxim Group LLC







Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) and is a member of FINRA SIPC, and NASDAQ.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. A detailed discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in the section entitled “Risk Factors” contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on 26th March 2024. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the Company’s business, financial condition and results of operations. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release, even if the Company’s expectations or any related events, conditions or circumstances change.





