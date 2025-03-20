Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited Announces Conference Call to Discuss Q4 and Year-End 2024 Financial Results

Oxbridge Re Holdings plans a conference call to discuss Q4 and annual 2024 results on March 26, 2025.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR), which specializes in tokenized Real-World Assets (RWAs) related to reinsurance securities and solutions for property and casualty insurers, announced a conference call scheduled for March 26, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ending December 31, 2024. The results will be publicly released after the market closes on the same day. The management team will lead the call, which will include a question-and-answer session. Interested participants can join by dialing the provided toll-free or international numbers. A replay of the call will be accessible until April 9, 2025. Oxbridge Re operates various subsidiaries and has developed the first "on-chain" reinsurance RWA, enhancing access to reinsurance investments for global investors.

Potential Positives

Oxbridge Re Holdings is expanding its innovative offerings by developing tokenized Real-World Assets (RWAs), indicating a strong alignment with emerging financial technology trends.

The upcoming conference call to discuss fourth-quarter and annual financial results demonstrates the company's commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement.

Oxbridge Re's unique focus on on-chain reinsurance RWAs positions it as a pioneer in the integration of blockchain technology within the reinsurance sector, potentially attracting new investors interested in cutting-edge financial solutions.

Potential Negatives

Failure to provide any preliminary financial results or insights ahead of the upcoming conference call may raise concerns regarding the company's performance for the fourth quarter and year ending December 31, 2024.

The lack of any specifics about anticipated outcomes for the conference call could lead to uncertainty and speculation among investors about the company's future prospects.

Holding a conference call to discuss results without issuing a preceding financial release might suggest a potential lack of transparency or preparedness regarding the company's financial status.

FAQ

What is the date and time of Oxbridge Re's conference call?

The conference call is scheduled for March 26, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

How can I listen to the conference call?

To listen to the conference call, dial the toll-free number 877-524-8416 or international number +1 412-902-1028.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, a replay will be available after the call, until April 9, 2025, using toll-free number 877-660-6853.

What financial results will be discussed in the call?

The call will discuss the fourth quarter and annual financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024.

Who can I contact for further information about Oxbridge Re?

For more information, contact Jay Madhu, CEO, at +1 345-749-7570 or jmadhu@oxbridgere.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$OXBR Insider Trading Activity

$OXBR insiders have traded $OXBR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $OXBR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALLAN S. MARTIN sold 7,574 shares for an estimated $22,722

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$OXBR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $OXBR stock to their portfolio, and 6 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited









(NASDAQ:









OXBR









)



, (the “Company”), which together with its subsidiaries is engaged in the business of tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”), initially in the form of tokenized reinsurance securities, and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty today, announced that it plans to hold a conference call on Wednesday March 26, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss results for the fourth quarter and year ending December 31, 2024. Financial results will be issued in a press release after the close of the market on the same day. Oxbridge Re’s management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.





Interested parties can listen to the live presentation by dialing the listen-only number below.









Date: March 26, 2025









Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time









Listen-only toll-free number: 877 524-8416









Listen-only international number: +1 412 902-1028

















Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact InComm Conferencing at +1-201-493-6280





A replay of the call will be available by telephone after 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day of the call until April 9, 2025.









Toll-free replay number: 877-660-6853









International replay number: +1 201-612-7415









Replay passcode: 13752504















About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited











Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited





(NASDAQ:





OXBR





,





OXBRW





) (“Oxbridge Re”) is headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The company offers tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”) as tokenized reinsurance securities and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers, through its wholly owned subsidiaries SurancePlus Inc, Oxbridge Re NS, and Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited.





Insurance businesses in the Gulf Coast region of the United States purchase property and casualty reinsurance through our licensed reinsurers Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS.





Our Web3-focused subsidiary, SurancePlus Inc. (“SurancePlus”), has developed the first “on-chain” reinsurance RWA of its kind to be sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly traded company. By digitizing interests in reinsurance contracts as on-chain RWAs, SurancePlus has democratized the availability of reinsurance as an alternative investment to both U.S. and non-U.S. investors.





Company Contact:





Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited





Jay Madhu, CEO





+1 345-749-7570









jmadhu@oxbridgere.com







