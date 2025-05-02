Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited Announces Conference Call to Discuss Q1 2025 Financial Results

Oxbridge Re Holdings will discuss Q1 2025 results on May 12, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Quiver AI Summary

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, a company engaged in tokenized Real-World Assets (RWAs) and reinsurance solutions, announced a conference call scheduled for May 12, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its first-quarter financial results for the period ending March 31, 2025. The results will be released after market close on the same day. Interested participants can join the call via a designated toll-free number, and a Q&A session will follow the management discussion. The company, headquartered in the Cayman Islands, specializes in providing tokenized reinsurance securities and solutions for property and casualty insurers, with a focus on democratizing reinsurance investments through its Web3 subsidiary, SurancePlus Inc.

Potential Positives

The company is increasing transparency and engagement with investors by hosting a conference call to discuss Q1 2025 results, which can enhance investor confidence.

The planned release of financial results alongside the conference call demonstrates the company's commitment to timely communication of performance metrics.

Oxbridge Re's innovative approach to offering tokenized reinsurance securities positions it at the forefront of a growing niche market, potentially attracting new investors and clients.

Potential Negatives

The company is dependent on the upcoming conference call to present its first quarter results, which may indicate a lack of proactive communication about its financial performance.

The mention of a specific market segment (Gulf Coast region of the U.S.) may highlight a potential geographic concentration risk, making the company vulnerable to regional economic downturns.

The focus on tokenized RWAs in reinsurance may reflect the company’s niche positioning, which could limit broader market appeal and adoption compared to traditional reinsurance solutions.

FAQ

What is Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited?

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited is a company engaged in tokenized Real-World Assets, offering reinsurance securities and solutions.

When is the Oxbridge Re conference call scheduled?

The conference call is scheduled for May 12, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

How can I listen to the conference call?

Interested parties can listen by dialing the toll-free number 877-524-8416 for the live presentation.

Will there be a replay available for the conference call?

Yes, a replay will be available until May 26, 2025, using the toll-free number 877-660-6853.

What innovations does Oxbridge Re offer in reinsurance?

Oxbridge Re offers on-chain reinsurance assets, digitizing interests in reinsurance contracts to democratize investment options.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$OXBR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $OXBR stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, May 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited









(NASDAQ:









OXBR









)



, (the “Company”), which together with its subsidiaries is engaged in the business of tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”), initially in the form of tokenized reinsurance securities, and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty today, announced that it plans to hold a conference call on Monday May 12, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025. Financial results will be issued in a press release after the close of the market on the same day. Oxbridge Re’s management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.





Interested parties can listen to the live presentation by dialing the listen-only number below.









Date: May 12, 2025









Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time









Listen-only toll-free number: 877 524-8416









Listen-only international number: +1 412 902-1028





















Please call the conference telephone number 10 minutes before the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact InComm Conferencing at +1-201-493-6280





A replay of the call will be available by telephone after 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day of the call until May 26, 2025.









Toll-free replay number: 877-660-6853









International replay number: +1 201-612-7415









Replay passcode: 13753764



















About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited











Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited





(NASDAQ:





OXBR





,





OXBRW





) (“Oxbridge Re”) is headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The company offers tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”) as tokenized reinsurance securities and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers, through its subsidiaries SurancePlus Inc, Oxbridge Re NS, and Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited.





Insurance businesses in the Gulf Coast region of the United States purchase property and casualty reinsurance through our licensed reinsurers Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS.





Our Web3-focused subsidiary, SurancePlus Inc., has developed the first “on-chain” reinsurance RWA of its kind to be sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly traded company. By digitizing interests in reinsurance contracts as on-chain RWAs, SurancePlus has democratized the availability of reinsurance as an alternative investment to both U.S. and non-U.S. investors.





Company Contact:





Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited





Jay Madhu, CEO





+1 345-749-7570









jmadhu@oxbridgere.com







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.