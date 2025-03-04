Oxbridge Re Holdings Launches 2025 Tokenized Reinsurance Offerings With Dual Investment Options

Oxbridge Re launches tokenized reinsurance offerings, enabling broader investor access with targeted returns of 20% and 42%.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, along with its subsidiary SurancePlus, has announced the launch of its 2025 tokenized reinsurance offerings, which allow a broader range of investors, including those who are not ultra-high-net-worth individuals, to invest in tokenized reinsurance securities. This new offering includes two options for investors: EtaCat Re, targeting a 20% annual return, and ZetaCat Re, with a projected 42% return, at a price of $10 per share. These investments are backed by real-world reinsurance contracts, and investors will receive 3.5% APY until the contracts become live on June 1, 2025. The tokenized reinsurance securities are being promoted as alternative investments accessible under specific SEC regulations, with Oxbridge’s CEO, Jay Madhu, highlighting the democratization of this asset class.

Potential Positives

The launch of the 2025 tokenized reinsurance offerings provides investors with two distinct options tailored to different risk-return profiles, expanding the company's potential investor base.

By democratizing access to tokenized reinsurance securities, Oxbridge Re opens investment opportunities to a wider audience, which could significantly drive demand and revenue.

The projected annual returns of 20% for EtaCat Re and 42% for ZetaCat Re may attract more investors seeking high-yield opportunities backed by Real-World Assets.

With the ability for U.S. investors to participate under SEC Rule 506(c) and non-U.S. investors under Regulation S, the offering has broader market potential, enhancing the company's visibility and market reach.

Potential Negatives

Investment opportunities are restricted to U.S. investors under SEC Rule 506(c) and non-U.S. investors under Regulation S, potentially limiting the market reach of the offerings.

The press release highlights the uncertain nature of forward-looking statements, indicating potential risks and challenges that could adversely affect the company's business and financial condition.

The requirement for a minimum investment of $5,000 may restrict broader investor participation, potentially limiting the overall attractiveness of the offering.

FAQ

What are the new tokenized reinsurance offerings from Oxbridge Re?

Oxbridge Re has launched two offerings: EtaCat Re with a 20% return and ZetaCat Re with a 42% return.

How can investors participate in these tokenized reinsurance securities?

Investors can participate by investing through SurancePlus.com/invest with a minimum of $5,000.

What are the targeted annual returns for investment options?

EtaCat Re targets a 20% annual return, while ZetaCat Re aims for a 42% return.

When will contracts for these tokens go live?

The contracts for these tokenized reinsurance offerings will go live on June 1, 2025.

Who can invest in Oxbridge Re's tokenized reinsurance securities?

U.S. investors can invest under SEC Rule 506(c), while non-U.S. investors are eligible under Regulation S.

Full Release





GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited







(Nasdaq:







OXBR







) (“Oxbridge Re”)



, together with its subsidiary





SurancePlus





, is engaged in the tokenization of Real-World Assets (“RWAs”), initially with tokenized reinsurance securities, and in providing reinsurance solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, today announced the launch of its 2025 tokenized reinsurance offerings.





For the first time, investors can choose their preferred risk-return profile with two distinct options:







EtaCat Re – 20% (Balanced Yield)



EtaCat Re – 20% (Balanced Yield)



ZetaCat Re – 42% (High Yield)









Invest now at







SurancePlus.com/invest









These blockchain-powered offerings open access to an asset class that was previously exclusive to institutional investors and ultra-high-net-worth individuals. Now, a wider range of investors can access



SurancePlus'



tokenized reinsurance securities, targeting high-yield returns backed by Real-World Assets (RWAs) through real-world reinsurance contracts.







How It Works







Investors in EtaCat Re have a targeted annual return of 20%, while investors in ZetaCat Re have an annual targeted return of 42%.





Each security-backed token is priced at $10 per share, with funds used to invest in reinsurance contracts. Investors will receive 3.5% APY on their invested funds until contracts go live on June 1, 2025. Returns are then distributed annually based on underwriting performance.





These tokens provide exposure to RWA-collateralized reinsurance contracts through its licensed Cayman Islands reinsurance entity, Oxbridge Re NS.





Investment opportunities are available to U.S. investors under SEC Rule 506(c) and to non-U.S. investors under Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933.









Jay Madhu







, CEO of Oxbridge



, commented, “We are excited to launch this year’s offering, especially with the introduction of our balanced-yield, security-backed token, which targets a broader investor base with a projected 20% return.



SurancePlus



is democratizing an asset class that was once exclusive to high-net-worth individuals, now allowing investors to participate with as little as $5,000.”







About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited









Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited



(NASDAQ:



OXBR



,



OXBRW



) (“Oxbridge”) is headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The company offers tokenized Real-World Assets (“RWAs”) as tokenized reinsurance securities and reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers, through its wholly owned subsidiaries SurancePlus Inc., Oxbridge Re NS, and Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited.





Insurance businesses in the Gulf Coast region of the United States purchase property and casualty reinsurance through our licensed reinsurers Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge Re NS.





Our Web3-focused subsidiary,



SurancePlus Inc.



(“SurancePlus”), has developed the first “on-chain” reinsurance RWA of its kind to be sponsored by a subsidiary of a publicly traded company. By digitizing interests in reinsurance contracts as on-chain RWAs, SurancePlus has democratized the availability of reinsurance as an alternative investment to both U.S. and non-U.S. investors.





Company Contact:





Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited





Jay Madhu, CEO





+1 345-749-7570







jmadhu@oxbridgere.com









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “project” and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. A detailed discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from such forward-looking statements is included in the section entitled “Risk Factors” contained in our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on 26th March 2024. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the Company’s business, financial condition and results of operations. Any forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this press release, even if the Company’s expectations or any related events, conditions or circumstances change.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.