Owning the Future with Baillie Gifford’s Long Term Global Growth Strategy

Please consider a Fund’s objectives, risks (including risk of loss), charges and expenses before investing. For these, see the prospectus and summary prospectus at bailliegifford.com/etfs. Please read these before investing. Securities are offered through Baillie Gifford Funds Services LLC, an affiliate of Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited and a member of FINRA.

For investors building long-term portfolios, the challenge is finding equity exposure that can do more than track the market. Broad global indices offer diversification, but they are, by design, backward-looking, and weighted toward today's largest companies, rather than tomorrow's most consequential ones. For investors who believe the next decade's returns will be shaped by a different set of businesses than the last, a different kind of equity exposure is required.

Baillie Gifford is an independent investment firm with more than 100 years of experience investing in growth businesses globally. Its philosophy is grounded in a simple belief: a small number of truly exceptional companies can drive a disproportionate share of long-term equity returns. Identifying those outliers requires looking beyond benchmarks, backing them early, and holding them through the inevitable periods of volatility.

Backing the Businesses Shaping Tomorrow

Long Term Global Growth is a high-conviction, actively managed portfolio of global equities focused on companies with the potential for significant long-term earnings and share-price growth. Through bottom-up research, the strategy seeks the rare outliers that have the ability to deliver multiples of upside over five years and beyond.

These are the companies that benefit from dramatic change, not the status quo. They harness the power of new technologies rather than being disrupted by them, and they often share the same distinctive qualities: visionary management with the willingness to experiment and adapt; versatile business models; and above-average investment in research and development.

Baillie Gifford’s Long Term Global Growth ETF (BGGG) is designed to be different. The most transformational businesses are rarely the most obvious. We seek to identify them early and hold them with patience and conviction over the long term.

A Smarter Way to Capture Tomorrow’s Growth

For investors seeking long-term capital appreciation, the strategy offers a differentiated global equity allocation. Through the Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth ETF (BGGG), investors can access a concentrated portfolio of outlier companies that Baillie Gifford believes are well positioned to drive transformational change.

Risk factors

The Funds are distributed by Baillie Gifford Funds Services LLC. Baillie Gifford Funds Services LLC is registered as a broker-dealer with the SEC, a member of FINRA and is an affiliate of Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited. All information is sourced from Baillie Gifford & Co unless otherwise stated.

As with all ETFs, the value of an investment in the Fund could decline, so you could lose money.

Investing in Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) pose additional risks including that shares trade on an exchange and may trade at a price greater than the NAV (a premium) or less than the NAV (a discount). Shares bought at a premium may have a greater risk of loss than those bought at a discount. Shares are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and are not individually redeemable. Shares may only be redeemed directly from the Fund in Creation Units by Authorized Participants (APs). Where an ETF relies on a small number of APs, there is a risk if these APs exit the business or are unable to create or redeem shares. In this situation, Fund shares are more likely to trade at a premium or discount to NAV and could face trading halts. Although shares are listed for trading on an exchange, there can be no assurance that an active trading market for the shares will develop or be maintained. Investors buying or selling shares in the secondary market may also incur bid-ask spreads, which represent the difference between the highest price a buyer is willing to pay and the lowest price a seller is willing to accept for shares and may widen during periods of market volatility or reduced liquidity. Brokerage commissions may apply and will reduce returns. The market price of shares may fluctuate in response to changes in the value of the Fund’s holdings, supply and demand for shares and other market factors. For more information about these and other risks of an investment in the Fund see “Principal Risks” in the prospectus.

There can be no assurance that a Fund will achieve its objective.

This communication contains information on investments which does not constitute independent research. Accordingly, it is not subject to the protections afforded to independent research and Baillie Gifford and its staff may have dealt in the investments concerned.