Owning 61% in Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) means that insiders are heavily invested in the company's future

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 61% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

So it follows, every decision made by insiders of Yunji regarding the company's future would be crucial to them.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Yunji, beginning with the chart below. NasdaqGM:YJ Ownership Breakdown August 24th 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Yunji?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Institutions have a very small stake in Yunji. That indicates that the company is on the radar of some funds, but it isn't particularly popular with professional investors at the moment. If the business gets stronger from here, we could see a situation where more institutions are keen to buy. It is not uncommon to see a big share price rise if multiple institutional investors are trying to buy into a stock at the same time. So check out the historic earnings trajectory, below, but keep in mind it's the future that counts most. NasdaqGM:YJ Earnings and Revenue Growth August 24th 2022

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Yunji. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Shanglue Xiao with 44% of shares outstanding. David Hand is the second largest shareholder owning 10% of common stock, and Suzhou Zhongding No. 3 Venture Capital Center (Limited Partnership) holds about 8.9% of the company stock.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Yunji

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Yunji Inc.. This gives them effective control of the company. Given it has a market cap of US$215m, that means they have US$131m worth of shares. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 16% stake in Yunji. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Equity Ownership

With an ownership of 5.1%, private equity firms are in a position to play a role in shaping corporate strategy with a focus on value creation. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 14%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Yunji better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Yunji you should know about.

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free free list of interesting companies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

