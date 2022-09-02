Owning 36% shares,institutional owners seem interested in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC),

If you want to know who really controls Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are institutions with 36% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Because institutional owners have a huge pool of resources and liquidity, their investing decisions tend to carry a great deal of weight, especially with individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, beginning with the chart below. NYSE:NGVC Ownership Breakdown September 2nd 2022

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story. NYSE:NGVC Earnings and Revenue Growth September 2nd 2022

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Isely Family Group with 15% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 14% and 7.0%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Zephyr Isely, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Co-President.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 6 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.. Insiders have a US$94m stake in this US$323m business. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 20% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 15%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks for example - Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

