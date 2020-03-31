Ownership Trends: Most Active Small Cap Funds

We surveyed five of the top actively managed funds focused on the small-cap segment, analyzing ownership activity during 4Q’2019. In some cases, the fund disclosure superseded 4Q’2019 and those instances are denoted in the below commentary. In selecting the funds to survey, we took the following criteria into consideration: performance, equity assets under management, small-and micro-cap ownership at the parent level, disclosure date, and diversification. Kindly note all ownership has been made public through 13F filings and fund holdings disclosure.

Janus Henderson Small-Cap Value Fund (AUM: $10.0B)

Fund Advisor: Perkins Investment Management

Manager Style: Generalist

Benchmark: Russell 2000

Parent Small & Micro Cap Ownership: $4.8B

During 4Q’2019, the fund was a net buyer of financials with additions in all segments with the exception of Investment Managers. Initiations within financials included; EFSC (+$9M in MKT value) and VBTX (+$7M in MKT value). Outside of this, we saw additions within REITs, energy, chemicals, industrials, and electronic tech. The fund was a marginal seller of gaming and pharma. Other notable initiations include; VSH (+$25M in MKT value), PE (+$17M in MKT value), SHO (+$15M in MKT value), BOOM (+$11M in MKT value), AVD (+$11M in MKT value), MCFT (+$10M in MKT value), and CTS (+$8M in MKT value).

Portfolio Manager Commentary

In recent commentaries we’ve highlighted our positive outlook for small-cap names as valuations had gotten to attractive levels. We initiated eight new positions across the financials, energy, materials, technology and consumer discretionary sectors. Five of these positions have a market cap below $1.5 billion, reinforcing our view that small-caps have some of the better valuations.

There have been only minor changes with respect to weightings. Our underweight to financials is a change relative to last quarter end as we exited a bank and trimmed other winners. The portfolio remains underweight in healthcare, utilities, real estate, energy, technology and consumer discretionary, while overweight in the staples, materials and industrials industry.

T. Rowe Small-Cap Stock Fund (AUM: $7.9B)

Fund Advisor: T. Rowe Price Associates

Manager Style: Generalist

Benchmark: Russell 2000 Index, Lipper Small-Cap Index

Parent Small & Micro Cap Ownership: $20.1B

We saw a good deal of re-shuffling during 4Q’2019 with the fund seeking out undervalued names within industrials, chemicals, and energy. It’s possible the fund was looking to capitalize on the pullback in oil and gas stocks with notable additions in discounted pure play E&P names. Outside of this, we saw the fund adding to positions within the specialty chemicals segment which included a sizable initiation (+$16M in MKT Value) in ESI. On the selling side, an interesting trend was a seemingly bearish stance on single family housing. The fund disclosure suggests that the firm was cutting exposure to homebuilders, and we unsurprisingly saw simultaneous selling in building products and home furnishings. Outside of this, the fund was a notable seller of REITs, aerospace and defense, industrial machinery, and electric utilities.

Portfolio Manager Commentary

On Portfolio Positioning: Modestly added to equities from bonds as sentiment has continued to improve for risk assets due to supportive monetary policy and further stabilization in global growth.

Within equities, we added to markets outside the U.S., including emerging markets and global ex-U.S. value, based on attractive relative valuations, improving global growth, and potential upside in currencies, notably within emerging markets.

-T. Rowe Investment Insights, January 2020

JP Morgan Small-Cap Equity Fund (EAUM: $5.5B)

Fund Advisor: JP Morgan Asset Management (US)

Manager Style: Generalist

Benchmark: Russell 2000 Index

Parent Small & Micro Cap Ownership: $8.1B

We have ownership data as of 1/31/2020 for this specific fund so we surveyed the period between 9/30/2019-1/31/2020. During the period the fund was a net seller of healthcare and financials. Within healthcare the largest sale was seen in WST (-$47M in MKT value). Within financials the fund was cutting marginally, with sales in regionals CBSH (-$15M in MKT value) and FHN ($6M in MKT value). Outside of this, the fund was a buyer within retail, with purchases in the specialty stores and restaurant segments. Additionally, the fund was a notable buyer within packaged software with an initiation in ENV (+$39M in MKT value).

American Beacon Small-Cap Value Fund (EAUM: $4.4B)

Fund Advisor: Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss

Manager Style: Generalist

Benchmark: Russell 2000, Lipper Small-Cap Value Index

Parent Small & Micro Cap Ownership: $1.3B

We have ownership data as of 1/31/2020 for this specific fund so we surveyed the period between 9/30/2019-1/31/2020. During the period the fund was a net seller of US Equities, but we saw selective buying in pockets of energy, biotech, REITs, and investment banks. Within energy, the fund was value hunting within the upstream segment with 13 small-cap additions, all of which are trading at P/E multiples <10x. It was a similar story within REITs with the fund adding to positions in seven property owners trading at steep discounts to NAV. This included office, industrial, and multifamily residential owners. Outside of this we saw net sales in industrials, banks, electronic technology, and retail. Notable additions include: EVR, LM, PRAA, and AVA. Notable sales include: DOOR, TECD, AXE, and ACM.

MFS New Discovery Value Fund (EAUM: $2.5B)

Fund Advisor: MFS Investment Management

Manager Style: Generalist

Benchmark: Russell 2000 Index

Parent Small & Micro Cap Ownership: $4.8B

We have ownership data as of 1/31/2020 for this specific fund so we surveyed the period between 9/30/2019-1/31/2020. During the period the fund continued to add to its overweight position in financials. The largest additions within the sector were seen in regional/community banks. The fund had a number of significant initiations within financials including; student lender SLM (+$21M in MKT value), multi-line insurer CNO (+$27M in MKT value), and conglomerate PAE (+$19M in MKT value). Other notable initiations were ENR (+$22M in MKT value) and PWR (+$30M in MKT value) within consumer and construction, respectively. On the selling front, the fund was a net seller of information technology services and packaged software with what looked like a pair trade in both groups. The fund was also a marginal seller of health services.

