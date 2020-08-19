US Markets

Ownership change for TikTok Japan unit could address concerns, ruling party lawmaker says

Contributor
Kiyoshi Takenaka Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

A change of ownership of TikTok's Japanese operation could be one way to address security concerns over the Chinese video-sharing app, a lawmaker from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling party said.

TOKYO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - A change of ownership of TikTok's Japanese operation could be one way to address security concerns over the Chinese video-sharing app, a lawmaker from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's ruling party said.

Norihiro Nakayama, a senior member of a group of lawmakers from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party looking into Chinese apps, said the group was unlikely to seek a ban on TikTok and other apps but would push for measures to ensure protection of user data.

"We want to create an environment in which users can continue using TikTok, in which they can use it safely," Nakayama, who is also Japan's parliamentary vice foreign minister, told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

He said an ownership change for TikTok owner ByteDance's local operation could be one solution, without elaborating further.

The lawmakers plan to compile a set of proposals on Sept. 10, Nakayama said, adding he aims to recommend examining whether concern over the security of user data is warranted in the case of TikTok and other apps.

Nakayama stressed he was speaking from his personal view, and not the consensus of the group, which is led by party heavyweight Akira Amari, who is close to Abe.

The United States last week ordered Chinese firm ByteDance to divest the U.S. operations of TikTok within 90 days, ramping up pressure over concerns about the safety of the personal data it handles.

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by David Dolan)

((kiyoshi.takenaka@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: The Shape of the Economic Recovery Relative to U.S. Markets

    ING Chief International Economist James Knightly joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the shape of the economic recovery relative to U.S. markets.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular