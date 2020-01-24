Owners of solar company that caused loss for Buffett plead guilty over Ponzi scheme

The husband-and-wife owners of DC Solar, a California solar company that caused Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc to take a $377 million charge last year, pleaded guilty on Friday to involvement in an estimated $912 million Ponzi scheme.
