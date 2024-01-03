News & Insights

US Markets

Owner of Volkswagen's former plant in Russia to resume car production in H1 2024

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

January 03, 2024 — 10:02 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The buyer of German carmaker Volkswagen's VOWG_p.DE former factory in Russia has found a foreign technology partner for the plant and plans to resume production in the first half of 2024, Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said on Wednesday.

Manturov, in comments reported by the TASS news agency, did not name the new partner for Art-Finance, which acquired Volkswagen's Russian assets in May 2023.

After Russian troops invaded Ukraine and the West imposed sanctions, including on the automotive industry, most global carmakers left the Russian market, giving way to Chinese ones.

In November, Reuters reported that furloughed workers at Volkswagen's former factory in the Kaluga region, southwest of Moscow, were being offered redundancy as the new owners struggled to find a partner to resume output.

(Writing by Filipp Lebedev; Editing by Alexander Marrow and Mark Trevelyan)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.